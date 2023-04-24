Ron DeSantis flaunts fashionable wife, Casey, on Japan trip

Japan last year rolled out a five-year, $315 billion military expansion as a safeguard against China’s growing power and as North Korea intensifies its missile launches.

“We very much applaud your efforts to bolster your defenses,” the Florida governor told Kishida. “We understand it’s a tough neighborhood out here … and we really believe that a strong Japan is good for America, and a strong America is good for Japan.”

DeSantis, who is expected to officially announce his run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, traveled to Japan as part of a four-country trade mission, with planned stops in South Korea, Israel and the UK. ...continue reading