Japan to allow taxi apps to change pricing based on demand

Taxi app users in Japan could soon see fares that change based on demand. The transport ministry plans to allow the services to introduce flexible pricing for certain offerings.

The system will enable firms to set rates higher during peak demand, such as when it's raining or on weekend nights. Rates could also be set lower during the daytime when fewer people use cabs.

Companies that apply with the ministry will be able to utilize the system when app users specify their destination and get fares upfront.

Prices could be up to 50 percent higher or lower than the normal rate. ...continue reading