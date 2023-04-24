26-year-old Ryosuke Takashima becomes Japan's youngest mayor
“最年少”芦屋市長に…ハーバード大卒26歳【知っておきたい！】
With more than 46 per cent votes, Ryosuke Takashima defeated three rivals including the incumbent in the Ashiya mayoral election on April 23.
Following his win, Takashima said that his age doesn't matter, rather what he can achieve does.
In Japan, where according to data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union, most members of the nation's parliament are aged 50 to 70, Ryosuke Takashima's win at such a huge margin is a big deal.
本日、当選証書をいただき、改めて市長に選んでいただいた責任の重さを感じています。— 高島りょうすけ 芦屋市長候補 (@TakashimaR_2023) April 24, 2023
何よりもまず、スピード感を持って取り組みたいのは、JR芦屋駅南口の再開発です。駅前の一等地は、市民の皆さまのもの。緑があふれ居心地が良く、歩きたくなるような芦屋らしい計画へと見直してまいります。#芦屋 pic.twitter.com/5yZFLYdlEC
A Harvard graduate, the newly elected mayor broke all previous records. Before him, as per the Japan Association of City Mayors, the youngest mayor was Kotaro Shishida, who back in 1994 was elected as the mayor of Musashimurayama in western Tokyo. ...continue reading
