26-year-old Ryosuke Takashima becomes Japan's youngest mayor

In Ashiya, Japan, voters have made national history by electing a 26-year-old and making him the youngest-ever mayor in the nation.

With more than 46 per cent votes, Ryosuke Takashima defeated three rivals including the incumbent in the Ashiya mayoral election on April 23.

Following his win, Takashima said that his age doesn't matter, rather what he can achieve does.

In Japan, where according to data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union, most members of the nation's parliament are aged 50 to 70, Ryosuke Takashima's win at such a huge margin is a big deal.

A Harvard graduate, the newly elected mayor broke all previous records. Before him, as per the Japan Association of City Mayors, the youngest mayor was Kotaro Shishida, who back in 1994 was elected as the mayor of Musashimurayama in western Tokyo.