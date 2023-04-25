Japanese study finds Cesarean births increase childhood obesity risk
Pediatric obesity has concerned health authorities, as obesity during childhood can continue to manifest in adults and elevate cardiometabolic morbidity risks. CS-born adolescents exhibit low adiponectin levels and enhanced resistance to insulin. Moreover, previous studies have reported that CS delivery increases the risk of pediatric obesity, which is likely due to intestinal microbiome dysbiosis.
Ethnicity and race are other factors associated with pediatric obesity, with Asians more likely to have obese children than Whites and Europeans. However, data on the association between Cesarean section birth and pediatric obesity among Japanese children are limited.
Investigating the relationship between CS delivery and pediatric obesity could aid in identifying children at high risk of adulthood obesity to be prioritized in weight management programs. ...continue reading
In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examine the influence of Cesarean section (CS) delivery on pediatric obesity among three-year-old Japanese residents.
