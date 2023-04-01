Japan aims to draw 100 tril. yen foreign investment, digital nomads

Japan will aim to attract 100 trillion yen ($750 billion) worth of foreign direct investment by 2030, and more foreign talent and remote workers known as "digital nomads," as part of its drive to boost economic growth and global competitiveness, the government said Wednesday.

Under the plan, Japan will use funds and other resources to attract investment in strategic areas such as semiconductors, digitalization, green technology and health care. It will seek to develop necessary human resources via tripartite cooperation among the government, firms and academia.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a fresh look at work styles, the government will consider ways to enlist digital nomads who travel while working remotely for companies, including those located overseas. ...continue reading