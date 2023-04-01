Japan aims to draw 100 tril. yen foreign investment, digital nomads
Kyodo -- Apr 26
Japan will aim to attract 100 trillion yen ($750 billion) worth of foreign direct investment by 2030, and more foreign talent and remote workers known as "digital nomads," as part of its drive to boost economic growth and global competitiveness, the government said Wednesday.
Under the plan, Japan will use funds and other resources to attract investment in strategic areas such as semiconductors, digitalization, green technology and health care. It will seek to develop necessary human resources via tripartite cooperation among the government, firms and academia.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a fresh look at work styles, the government will consider ways to enlist digital nomads who travel while working remotely for companies, including those located overseas. ...continue reading
Fujitsu opens up AI tech to businesses for trial use
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japanese technology group Fujitsu has launched a platform that lets companies use its artificial intelligence technologies for free, aiming to explore new services by encouraging trial use in a variety of fields.
Stocks to Lead the Digital Payments Boom
newsonjapan.com - Apr 26
Digital payments have become increasingly popular in recent years. This pattern is likely to persist in the coming years.
Can Japan counter China's influence in South Asia?
WION - Apr 23
Japan is all set to develop an industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to the landlocked northeastern states of India, and to Nepal and Bhutan beyond by developing a port and transport in the region.
Finance Ministry asks experts to assess feasibility of using digital yen
NHK - Apr 22
A panel of experts set up by Japan's Finance Ministry has agreed to compile a report by around the end of this year on the feasibility of a digital yen backed by the central bank.
Toyota CEO Sato pledges to cut CO2 'more than half' by 2035
Nikkei - Apr 22
Toyota Motor will accelerate its decarbonization drive to cut the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per new car sold around the world by more than 50% from the 2019 level by 2035, President and CEO Koji Sato said.
Rakuten Bank jumps 33 percent after Japan’s largest IPO since 2018
straitstimes.comstr - Apr 21
Rakuten Bank surged 33 percent in its debut in Tokyo on Friday following Japan's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2018.
Japan's consumer prices soared in fiscal 2022
NHK - Apr 21
Japan's latest inflation figures show that in the past year, consumers have been hit with the biggest price jumps in over 4 decades, with especially severe increases for food and electricity.
BOJ keeps upbeat economic view on seven of Japan's nine regions
Reuters - Apr 20
The Bank of Japan maintained its upbeat economic assessment for most regions on Thursday, saying wage hikes were broadening, underscoring its conviction that the country was on a path to sustainably meet its inflation target of 2%.
Japan posts record Y21.73 trillion trade deficit for FY2022
Japan Today - Apr 20
Japan's trade deficit roughly quadrupled to a record 21.73 trillion yen in fiscal 2022 ended March, as increased energy costs and a weaker yen led imports to grow far more than exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Investors seek to break through Japan Inc's 'value trap'
financialpost.com - Apr 20
Corporate governance in Japan has suddenly become a cause celebre, rousing the world’s third-largest stock market out of decades of lethargy and drawing in hordes of foreign investors.
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Show New EVs at Auto Shanghai
The Japan News - Apr 19
The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.
Time to take note of Japan’s stock market again
actionforex.com - Apr 19
The Japanese stock market has underperformed and languished against the US since the infamous burst of Japan’s property bubble in early 1990 that led to two decades of sticky deflation.
Average price of Tokyo area condo up 8.6% to new record in FY2022
Japan Today - Apr 19
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo and its surrounding areas rose 8.6 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 69.07 million yen, hitting a record for the second consecutive year, a research institute said Tuesday.
Japan hotels draw foreign investors at scale unseen in years
AFR - Apr 18
Foreign investors are buying up Japanese hotels at a scale unseen in almost a decade, as the nation's tourism recovery, weak currency and low interest rates drive appetite from abroad.
Japan's Droneshow seeks brighter shine with $750,000 funding round
Nikkei - Apr 18
With Japanese consumers hungry for post-pandemic entertainment, the country's leading producer of drone light shows has raised 100 million yen ($750,000) to expand and keep up with skyrocketing demand.
