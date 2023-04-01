Japan eyes bringing forward end of COVID-19 border controls to April 29

The government had originally planned to end the border measures on May 8, the same day the legal status of the novel coronavirus will be downgraded to common infectious diseases such as seasonal influenza. But it coincides with the end of the holidays starting this weekend.

While the requirement is now expected to be dropped from midnight Friday, the government is planning to introduce a voluntary testing system targeting entrants with symptoms such as fever at five airports, with the aim of detecting new infectious diseases.