Japan eyes bringing forward end of COVID-19 border controls to April 29
29日からワクチン証明不要に コロナ水際対策“終了前倒し”調整
TOKYO, Apr 27 (Kyodo) - Japan is making arrangements to bring forward the lifting of its current COVID-19 border control measures to Saturday in anticipation of an increase in overseas travelers during the Golden Week holidays, government sources said Wednesday.
The government had originally planned to end the border measures on May 8, the same day the legal status of the novel coronavirus will be downgraded to common infectious diseases such as seasonal influenza. But it coincides with the end of the holidays starting this weekend.
While the requirement is now expected to be dropped from midnight Friday, the government is planning to introduce a voluntary testing system targeting entrants with symptoms such as fever at five airports, with the aim of detecting new infectious diseases. ...continue reading
Apr 27 (ANNnewsCH) - 政府が新型コロナウイルスの水際措置を前倒し、29日に終了する方向で調整に入りました。 ...continue reading
Kyodo - Apr 27
Supreme Sake Train in Japan! Travel to Eat and Drink
Taking a special train in Niigata called the Koshino Shu*Kura, operated by JR East.
Japan to allow taxi apps to change pricing based on demand
Taxi app users in Japan could soon see fares that change based on demand. The transport ministry plans to allow the services to introduce flexible pricing for certain offerings.
Harry Potter theme park in Tokyo unveiled ahead of June 16 opening
A Harry Potter theme park was unveiled in Tokyo at a media preview ahead of its scheduled opening on June 16, park operator Warner Bros. Studios Japan LLC. said Monday.
A man bought $250,000 of plane tickets for $17,000
A man bought airline tickets worth $250,000 for just $17,000 after the Japanese airline All Nippon Airways made a mistake with currency conversions, Bloomberg reported.
Japan visitors reach post-COVID high for March blossoms
Visitors to Japan surged to a post-COVID high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted.
ANA blunder causes $13,000 Asia-US business class tickets to be sold for just $460
Eagle-eyed travellers have snapped up US$10,000 (S$13,300) business-class tickets on Japan’s ANA airline for just a few hundred dollars after a currency conversion blunder.
All UAE residents can now apply for eVisas for Japan
The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has confirmed that, effective immediately, all foreign nationals resident in the UAE who would otherwise require a visa to visit Japan, can now apply online for a short-term tourism visa.
Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 40 years with fanfare, iconic characters
Tokyo Disneyland on Saturday celebrated 40 years since first opening its doors to visitors, marking the milestone with colorful celebrations featuring Mickey Mouse and other iconic characters after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yellow sand observed across much of Japan, effects likely to continue in east
Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts has blown across much of Japan from the northern to western regions. The dust was observed in central Tokyo on Thursday.
Annual Tokyo fireworks festival to be held for 1st time in 4 years
A major annual firework festival in Tokyo will be held this summer for the first time in four years after the display was repeatedly canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event's organizer said Tuesday.
'Out of season snow' competing with cherry blossoms in full bloom
Snow fell for the first time in three weeks in Yamagata Prefecture while cherry blossoms were in full bloom.
Is It Cultural Appropriation To Wear A Kimono In Japan? | Photoshoot In Kyoto
The beauty of the kimono is known worldwide and is an integral part of Japanese culture, but is it socially acceptable for a tourist to wear one?
Narita airport to build 3rd runway and consolidate 3 terminals
The operator of Narita Airport near Tokyo has compiled an interim plan to consolidate its three terminals to improve efficiency and convenience for users.
Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka
An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public.
