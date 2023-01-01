Japan raises danger level in Sudan

Japan's foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups.

The ministry's decision follows armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces across large areas of Sudan, including the capital Khartoum.

Japan follows a four-level travel risk assessment, with immediate evacuation at level four and currently advised for Syria, Libya and Yemen. In other Arab countries, some areas have been rated between levels one and three.

The foreign ministry has warned Japanese citizens to get the latest security information through overseas safety websites to minimize the risk of terrorism or kidnapping.