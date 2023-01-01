Japan raises danger level in Sudan
arabnews.com -- Apr 27
Japan's foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups.
The ministry's decision follows armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces across large areas of Sudan, including the capital Khartoum.
Japan follows a four-level travel risk assessment, with immediate evacuation at level four and currently advised for Syria, Libya and Yemen. In other Arab countries, some areas have been rated between levels one and three.
The foreign ministry has warned Japanese citizens to get the latest security information through overseas safety websites to minimize the risk of terrorism or kidnapping.
Japan safety chief under fire for ‘savouring’ eel lunch, then responding to attack on PM Kishida
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago.
Japan raises danger level in Sudan
Japan's foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups.
26-year-old Ryosuke Takashima becomes Japan's youngest mayor
WION - Apr 26
In Ashiya, Japan, voters have made national history by electing a 26-year-old and making him the youngest-ever mayor in the nation.
Ron DeSantis flaunts fashionable wife, Casey, on Japan trip
nypost.com - Apr 25
Ron DeSantis met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo — where he showed off his glamorous wife, Casey — and touted his country’s efforts to strengthen its military, declaring Monday that a “strong Japan is good for America.”
Japan readies to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris
Al Jazeera - Apr 23
Japan has activated missile interceptors and is preparing to shoot down any fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on Japanese territory.
Japan health ministry panel approves nation's first abortion pills
NHK - Apr 22
Japan is one step closer to approving abortion pills for the first time after an expert panel at the health ministry gave the go-ahead on Friday.
Kishida sends ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine; economic security minister Takaichi visits
Japan Today - Apr 21
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.
Japanese parliamentary officials receive threats to blow up offices
myrepublica - Apr 21
Japanese parliamentary officials said they have received email messages from a member of a religious organization threatening to blow up their offices, local media said on Thursday.
Getting more sleep among aims of government health plan
The Japan News - Apr 20
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set a goal for 60% of the people in Japan to get sufficient sleep, defined as between six to eight or nine hours depending on age, by fiscal 2032.
9th COVID wave in Japan could cause many deaths, experts predict
NHK - Apr 20
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
Japan grants lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status
NHK - Apr 19
Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.
Japan signals attitude shift to power of the Global South
Asia Times - Apr 19
In mid-April, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released its Diplomatic Bluebook 2023, its most important guidebook on international affairs.
Japan's government to evacuate citizens from Sudan
CNA - Apr 19
A new ceasefire between rival factions fell apart Wednesday night in Sudan. Japanese government officials say they are getting ready to airlift around 60 nationals from the country as deadly clashes continue.
'Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow,' warns Japan's foreign minister at G7 meeting
euronews - Apr 19
G7 countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and issued warnings to Russia, China and Sudan on the final day of meetings between the group's top diplomats in Japan.
Wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida meets US First Lady Biden at White House
NHK - Apr 18
The wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited the White House on Monday to meet with First Lady Jill Biden.
Japan draws up new measures to stop groping on trains
NHK - Apr 17
The Japanese government has come up with a package of measures aimed at eliminating groping on trains and other public places.
