Japan safety chief under fire for ‘savouring’ eel lunch, then responding to attack on PM Kishida
TOKYO, Apr 27 (South China Morning Post) - Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago.
Koichi Tani, chair of the National Public Safety Commission for Kishida's Cabinet, told a governing party gathering on Tuesday that he had the local delicacy in front of him for lunch when the phone rang.
"I was told that we can eat delicious unagi (eel) rice bowl there, and I was really looking forward to it," Tani told party lawmakers. "Just as I was going to dig into it, I got a call from the National Police Agency saying something was thrown at the prime minister in Wakayama," Tani said. ...continue reading
Japan sets 30 percent target for women executives at big firms by 2030
AFP - Apr 28
Japan’s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women executives in major companies to 30 percent or more by 2030.
Japan to downgrade COVID-19 to flu level on May 8
Nikkei - Apr 28
Japan has formally decided to downgrade the legal status of the novel coronavirus to a level on par with seasonal influenza on May 8, paving the way for full normalization of social and economic activities.
Japan raises danger level in Sudan
arabnews.com - Apr 27
Japan's foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups.
26-year-old Ryosuke Takashima becomes Japan's youngest mayor
WION - Apr 26
In Ashiya, Japan, voters have made national history by electing a 26-year-old and making him the youngest-ever mayor in the nation.
Ron DeSantis flaunts fashionable wife, Casey, on Japan trip
nypost.com - Apr 25
Ron DeSantis met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo — where he showed off his glamorous wife, Casey — and touted his country’s efforts to strengthen its military, declaring Monday that a “strong Japan is good for America.”
Japan readies to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris
Al Jazeera - Apr 23
Japan has activated missile interceptors and is preparing to shoot down any fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on Japanese territory.
Japan health ministry panel approves nation's first abortion pills
NHK - Apr 22
Japan is one step closer to approving abortion pills for the first time after an expert panel at the health ministry gave the go-ahead on Friday.
Kishida sends ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine; economic security minister Takaichi visits
Japan Today - Apr 21
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.
Japanese parliamentary officials receive threats to blow up offices
myrepublica - Apr 21
Japanese parliamentary officials said they have received email messages from a member of a religious organization threatening to blow up their offices, local media said on Thursday.
Getting more sleep among aims of government health plan
The Japan News - Apr 20
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set a goal for 60% of the people in Japan to get sufficient sleep, defined as between six to eight or nine hours depending on age, by fiscal 2032.
9th COVID wave in Japan could cause many deaths, experts predict
NHK - Apr 20
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
Japan grants lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status
NHK - Apr 19
Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.
Japan signals attitude shift to power of the Global South
Asia Times - Apr 19
In mid-April, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released its Diplomatic Bluebook 2023, its most important guidebook on international affairs.
Japan's government to evacuate citizens from Sudan
CNA - Apr 19
A new ceasefire between rival factions fell apart Wednesday night in Sudan. Japanese government officials say they are getting ready to airlift around 60 nationals from the country as deadly clashes continue.
'Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow,' warns Japan's foreign minister at G7 meeting
euronews - Apr 19
G7 countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and issued warnings to Russia, China and Sudan on the final day of meetings between the group's top diplomats in Japan.
