Losing finger not stopping Japanese deliveryman
「路上に人の指」配達員男性のもの “車ドアで切断”小学生が発見 京都・舞鶴市
A deliveryman in Kyoto lost the tip of his finger on the job but he continued with his delivery run.
His severed fingertip was found on a street in Maizuru City, Kyoto Police said on Tuesday.
The man, who was in his 60s, told the local authorities he had caught his finger in the sliding door of his car, severing it. But he did not seek medical attention, the police said, adding that there will be no further investigations.
The fingertip was found by a primary school pupil on his way home at around 4.15pm on Monday, and his mother reported it to the Maizuru police station.
The severed part was a little less than two centimetres beyond the first joint, with the fingernail still attached, according to the Kyoto Shimbun daily. ...continue reading
