Losing finger not stopping Japanese deliveryman

In the country where the word for working oneself to death was coined – karoshi – it may appear that nothing short of loss of life would stop some Japanese from carrying out their duties.

A deliveryman in Kyoto lost the tip of his finger on the job but he continued with his delivery run.

His severed fingertip was found on a street in Maizuru City, Kyoto Police said on Tuesday.

The man, who was in his 60s, told the local authorities he had caught his finger in the sliding door of his car, severing it. But he did not seek medical attention, the police said, adding that there will be no further investigations.

The fingertip was found by a primary school pupil on his way home at around 4.15pm on Monday, and his mother reported it to the Maizuru police station.

The severed part was a little less than two centimetres beyond the first joint, with the fingernail still attached, according to the Kyoto Shimbun daily. ...continue reading