ANA Holdings posts first net profit in 3 years
NHK -- Apr 28
The operator of Japanese airline ANA says it has posted its first net profit in three years. Officials say an easing of travel restrictions around the world boosted demand for international travel.
Net profit at ANA Holdings in fiscal 2022 came to nearly 90 billion yen, or about 670 million dollars.
It's a clear turnaround from a net loss of 1 billion dollars in the previous year, when the pandemic still weighed heavily on the travel industry.
Sales stood at about 12.7 billion dollars. That's up 67 percent in yen terms year on year. Revenue from international flights shot up more than 500 percent compared to the previous year. ...continue reading
Bank of Japan stays on hold but policy adjustment is coming
think.ing.com - Apr 28
The Bank of Japan held its first policy decision meeting under Governor Kazuo Ueda. As expected, the BoJ has not changed any policy settings but made significant changes to the statement.
What to Expect from New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda
Bloomberg - Apr 28
All eyes are on the Bank of Japan’s new governor Kazuo Ueda as he chairs his first meeting.
Kirin to buy Australian health food firm Blackmores for $1.24 billion
Kyodo - Apr 28
Kirin Holdings Co. said Thursday it will buy Australian health food company Blackmores Ltd. for AU$1.88 billion ($1.24 billion) to expand its health-related business in the fast-growing markets of the Asia and Oceania regions.
Japan aims to draw 100 tril. yen foreign investment, digital nomads
Kyodo - Apr 26
Japan will aim to attract 100 trillion yen ($750 billion) worth of foreign direct investment by 2030, and more foreign talent and remote workers known as "digital nomads," as part of its drive to boost economic growth and global competitiveness, the government said Wednesday.
Stocks to Lead the Digital Payments Boom
newsonjapan.com - Apr 26
Digital payments have become increasingly popular in recent years. This pattern is likely to persist in the coming years.
Can Japan counter China's influence in South Asia?
WION - Apr 23
Japan is all set to develop an industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to the landlocked northeastern states of India, and to Nepal and Bhutan beyond by developing a port and transport in the region.
Finance Ministry asks experts to assess feasibility of using digital yen
NHK - Apr 22
A panel of experts set up by Japan's Finance Ministry has agreed to compile a report by around the end of this year on the feasibility of a digital yen backed by the central bank.
Toyota CEO Sato pledges to cut CO2 'more than half' by 2035
Nikkei - Apr 22
Toyota Motor will accelerate its decarbonization drive to cut the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per new car sold around the world by more than 50% from the 2019 level by 2035, President and CEO Koji Sato said.
Rakuten Bank jumps 33 percent after Japan’s largest IPO since 2018
straitstimes.comstr - Apr 21
Rakuten Bank surged 33 percent in its debut in Tokyo on Friday following Japan's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2018.
Japan's consumer prices soared in fiscal 2022
NHK - Apr 21
Japan's latest inflation figures show that in the past year, consumers have been hit with the biggest price jumps in over 4 decades, with especially severe increases for food and electricity.
BOJ keeps upbeat economic view on seven of Japan's nine regions
Reuters - Apr 20
The Bank of Japan maintained its upbeat economic assessment for most regions on Thursday, saying wage hikes were broadening, underscoring its conviction that the country was on a path to sustainably meet its inflation target of 2%.
Japan posts record Y21.73 trillion trade deficit for FY2022
Japan Today - Apr 20
Japan's trade deficit roughly quadrupled to a record 21.73 trillion yen in fiscal 2022 ended March, as increased energy costs and a weaker yen led imports to grow far more than exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Investors seek to break through Japan Inc's 'value trap'
financialpost.com - Apr 20
Corporate governance in Japan has suddenly become a cause celebre, rousing the world’s third-largest stock market out of decades of lethargy and drawing in hordes of foreign investors.
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Show New EVs at Auto Shanghai
The Japan News - Apr 19
The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.
Time to take note of Japan’s stock market again
actionforex.com - Apr 19
The Japanese stock market has underperformed and languished against the US since the infamous burst of Japan’s property bubble in early 1990 that led to two decades of sticky deflation.
