Japan's population projected to shrink 30 percent to 87 million in 2070
Foreign residents, including students and workers residing in Japan for more than three months, are set to comprise 10.8 percent of the population at 9.39 million in 2070, expanding from 2.2 percent in 2020.
The National Institute of Population and Security Research said those aged 65 or above in Japan are projected to hit 33.67 million in 2070 after peaking at 39.53 million in 2043. In 2070, they will comprise 38.7 percent of the population, resulting in ballooning social security costs.
The health ministry's research body provides 50-year demographic forecasts approximately every five years based on public data such as censuses. The government will use the latest data to calculate the country's future pension payouts.
The population, numbering 126.15 million as of 2020, is expected to fall under the 100 million threshold in 2056, it said.
The projected fertility rate, or the expected number of children born per woman during her child-bearing years, was at 1.36 for 2070, slightly up from 1.33 in 2020 but remaining well below the threshold of 2.07 for maintaining the population. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Apr 28
Japan's population is expected to fall to 87 million by 2070, shrinking 30 percent from 2020, a government estimate showed Wednesday, highlighting the country's need to overhaul its social security systems and restructure its urban communities.
news-medical.net - Apr 26
In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examine the influence of Cesarean section (CS) delivery on pediatric obesity among three-year-old Japanese residents.
The Japan Reporter - Apr 26
While those with ASD or ADHD are more widely recognized and accepted in many countries today, what about in Japan? What is it like being autistic?
Nikkei - Apr 25
Farms across Japan are increasingly turning to temporary workers from Southeast Asia and beyond for help during busy seasons, as a shrinking rural population and aging local workforce stoke labor shortages at home.
Japan Today - Apr 22
Deep-sea explorers said Saturday they had located the wreck of a World War II Japanese transport ship, the Montevideo Maru, which was torpedoed off the Philippines killing nearly 1,000 Australians aboard.
Japanalysis - Apr 20
Japan takes names very seriously. Parents not only have to consider the sound of their child's name, but the meanings of the characters in it as well.
Joey Bizinger - Apr 20
Schools in America are trying to protect the youth by banning manga... like Assassination Classroom.
NHK - Apr 19
A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has agreed to consider introducing a joint custody system for shared parental rights after a divorce, revising the current sole custody system.
Japan Times - Apr 19
Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry’s national achievement test held across the country.
NHK - Apr 17
A children's park in Nagano City, central Japan, is being removed because of a noise complaint by a local resident.
Kyodo - Apr 14
The Japanese government will introduce a new, simplified system for granting highly skilled professional visas to foreign workers next Friday to attract overseas talent, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.
soranews24.com - Apr 14
In the modern era, almost all onsen (hot springs) and sento (public baths) have separate baths for men and women.
Simple History Live - Apr 13
Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.
breitbart.com - Apr 11
A Japanese government panel is set to recommend the closure of a controversial vocational training scheme for young people from developing countries, an immigration official said Tuesday.
Kyodo - Apr 10
An 11-year-old male Japanese ballet dancer won the top prize Sunday for his age group at a major international ballet competition for young dancers seeking to become professionals.
freepressjournal.in - Apr 10
At least 40 percent of nursery schools in Japan failed to meet their April 2023 enrollment quota, due partly to a shrinking demand for childcare as a result of the declining birthrate, a survey said.