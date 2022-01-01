Japan sets 30 percent target for women executives at big firms by 2030

Women represented only 11.4 percent of executives in major listed companies in Japan in 2022, according to a cabinet office survey, although the figure has been rising in recent years.

Japan is struggling to improve gender gaps in leadership positions, notably in politics and in the upper echelons of business, as well as the wage gap between men and women workers.

Japanese women have access to high standards of education and are well-represented in the workforce, but the country ranks consistently low in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report. ...continue reading