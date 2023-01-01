Japan to downgrade COVID-19 to flu level on May 8
新型コロナを来月8日からインフル並み「5類」引き下げ 厚労省部会が正式了承
The finalization of the schedule comes as the government mulls bringing forward the lifting of its remaining coronavirus border control measures by more than a week to Friday, in anticipation of travelers leaving Japan during Golden Week, then returning after the holidays.
Japan's annual string of national holidays known as Golden Week begins on Saturday.
Under the current requirement, all entrants to the country must present certification of having received at least three COVID-19 vaccination shots or provide a negative result from a coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure.
Infectious disease experts at a health ministry panel gave the green light to the planned reclassification schedule based on the current coronavirus pandemic situation and the preparedness of the health care system for a resurgence across the country. ...continue reading
AFP - Apr 28
Japan’s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women executives in major companies to 30 percent or more by 2030.
Nikkei - Apr 28
Japan has formally decided to downgrade the legal status of the novel coronavirus to a level on par with seasonal influenza on May 8, paving the way for full normalization of social and economic activities.
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago.
arabnews.com - Apr 27
Japan's foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups.
WION - Apr 26
In Ashiya, Japan, voters have made national history by electing a 26-year-old and making him the youngest-ever mayor in the nation.
nypost.com - Apr 25
Ron DeSantis met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo — where he showed off his glamorous wife, Casey — and touted his country’s efforts to strengthen its military, declaring Monday that a “strong Japan is good for America.”
Al Jazeera - Apr 23
Japan has activated missile interceptors and is preparing to shoot down any fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on Japanese territory.
NHK - Apr 22
Japan is one step closer to approving abortion pills for the first time after an expert panel at the health ministry gave the go-ahead on Friday.
Japan Today - Apr 21
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.
myrepublica - Apr 21
Japanese parliamentary officials said they have received email messages from a member of a religious organization threatening to blow up their offices, local media said on Thursday.
The Japan News - Apr 20
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set a goal for 60% of the people in Japan to get sufficient sleep, defined as between six to eight or nine hours depending on age, by fiscal 2032.
NHK - Apr 20
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
NHK - Apr 19
Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.
Asia Times - Apr 19
In mid-April, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released its Diplomatic Bluebook 2023, its most important guidebook on international affairs.
CNA - Apr 19
A new ceasefire between rival factions fell apart Wednesday night in Sudan. Japanese government officials say they are getting ready to airlift around 60 nationals from the country as deadly clashes continue.
euronews - Apr 19
G7 countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and issued warnings to Russia, China and Sudan on the final day of meetings between the group's top diplomats in Japan.