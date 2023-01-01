Japan to downgrade COVID-19 to flu level on May 8

The finalization of the schedule comes as the government mulls bringing forward the lifting of its remaining coronavirus border control measures by more than a week to Friday, in anticipation of travelers leaving Japan during Golden Week, then returning after the holidays.

Japan's annual string of national holidays known as Golden Week begins on Saturday.

Under the current requirement, all entrants to the country must present certification of having received at least three COVID-19 vaccination shots or provide a negative result from a coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Infectious disease experts at a health ministry panel gave the green light to the planned reclassification schedule based on the current coronavirus pandemic situation and the preparedness of the health care system for a resurgence across the country.