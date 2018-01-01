Bank of Japan stays on hold but policy adjustment is coming
日銀 大規模な金融緩和策の維持を決定 25年にわたる緩和の検証実施へ
The BoJ has removed its entire forward guidance on rates from the statement, which means that it sees macro conditions as having changed meaningfully and monetary policy is now in need of a new approach. This naturally leads to the need for a policy review as suggested in today's meeting. At least one year has been suggested for this review. We think today's BoJ action was well-orchestrated in the sense that it secures flexibility for future policy changes while curbing market expectations of an early rate hike.
Governor Ueda clearly messaged to the market that the BoJ's easy policy will be maintained for a while as premature tightening could threaten the fragile recovery and the Bank will monitor inflation to see whether it can be sustained above 2% persistently. Inflation is key to determining the actual timing of a rate hike decision. Although the BoJ suggested it could take a year to 18 months to review policy, the BoJ's actions won't be bound by it. At the press conference, Governor Ueda confirmed that even as the review is continuing, the board will make policy decisions at each meeting and decide whether a policy change is needed. ...continue reading
think.ing.com - Apr 28
The Bank of Japan held its first policy decision meeting under Governor Kazuo Ueda. As expected, the BoJ has not changed any policy settings but made significant changes to the statement.
NHK - Apr 28
The operator of Japanese airline ANA says it has posted its first net profit in three years. Officials say an easing of travel restrictions around the world boosted demand for international travel.
Bloomberg - Apr 28
All eyes are on the Bank of Japan’s new governor Kazuo Ueda as he chairs his first meeting.
Kyodo - Apr 28
Kirin Holdings Co. said Thursday it will buy Australian health food company Blackmores Ltd. for AU$1.88 billion ($1.24 billion) to expand its health-related business in the fast-growing markets of the Asia and Oceania regions.
Kyodo - Apr 26
Japan will aim to attract 100 trillion yen ($750 billion) worth of foreign direct investment by 2030, and more foreign talent and remote workers known as "digital nomads," as part of its drive to boost economic growth and global competitiveness, the government said Wednesday.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 26
Digital payments have become increasingly popular in recent years. This pattern is likely to persist in the coming years.
WION - Apr 23
Japan is all set to develop an industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to the landlocked northeastern states of India, and to Nepal and Bhutan beyond by developing a port and transport in the region.
NHK - Apr 22
A panel of experts set up by Japan's Finance Ministry has agreed to compile a report by around the end of this year on the feasibility of a digital yen backed by the central bank.
Nikkei - Apr 22
Toyota Motor will accelerate its decarbonization drive to cut the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per new car sold around the world by more than 50% from the 2019 level by 2035, President and CEO Koji Sato said.
straitstimes.comstr - Apr 21
Rakuten Bank surged 33 percent in its debut in Tokyo on Friday following Japan's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2018.
NHK - Apr 21
Japan's latest inflation figures show that in the past year, consumers have been hit with the biggest price jumps in over 4 decades, with especially severe increases for food and electricity.
Reuters - Apr 20
The Bank of Japan maintained its upbeat economic assessment for most regions on Thursday, saying wage hikes were broadening, underscoring its conviction that the country was on a path to sustainably meet its inflation target of 2%.
Japan Today - Apr 20
Japan's trade deficit roughly quadrupled to a record 21.73 trillion yen in fiscal 2022 ended March, as increased energy costs and a weaker yen led imports to grow far more than exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
financialpost.com - Apr 20
Corporate governance in Japan has suddenly become a cause celebre, rousing the world’s third-largest stock market out of decades of lethargy and drawing in hordes of foreign investors.
The Japan News - Apr 19
The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.
actionforex.com - Apr 19
The Japanese stock market has underperformed and languished against the US since the infamous burst of Japan’s property bubble in early 1990 that led to two decades of sticky deflation.