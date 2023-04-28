Japanese immigration reform bill approved by Lower House committee

A Lower House committee in Japan has approved a contentious bill to amend the immigration law, with revisions made to the screening process for refugee status.

The legislation cleared the Judicial Affairs Committee on Friday with support from the governing Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner Komeito and two opposition parties -- the Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party and the Democratic Party for the People.

Under the legislation, foreigners who apply for refugee status more than two times would no longer be exempted from deportation, unless they have compelling reasons.

The current law suspends deportation for people whose applications are being processed.

The government says some people have taken advantage of the rule by making repeat filings to avoid being sent back home.

At present, foreign nationals facing deportation are detained in principle. The legislation would allow them to live outside immigration detention facilities under the supervision of supporters who are recognized by immigration authorities.

An amendment to the bill calls on immigration authorities to train staff to have expertise so that the refugee-recognition process is handled appropriately.