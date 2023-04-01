Basketball: Japan to face Australia, Germany in tough World Cup group

FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan must raise its level of play against "difficult" Group E opponents Australia, Germany and Finland, men's national team head coach Tom Hovasse said following Saturday's draw for the tournament.

Japan, which hosted on its own in 2006, is co-hosting the Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 World Cup with the Philippines and Indonesia.

The 32 qualifying teams were divided into eight groups in the draw conducted by former Argentina star Luis Scola and German basketball icon Dirk Nowitzki at Manila's Araneta Coliseum.

Japan is likely to lean heavily on its two NBA players, Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura and Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe, but could also look to sharp-shooting University of Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga for scoring punch. ...continue reading