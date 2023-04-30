Japan should have correct understanding of China: Chinese ambassador

Japan should have a correct understanding of China from the root, adopt strategic independence, understand the trend of the times, and truly promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude, Chinese Ambassador Wu Jianghao said.

Wu told a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Friday that China has always advocated good-neighborly friendship and win-win cooperation between the two countries, and has never regarded Japan as an adversary, let alone a threat or an enemy, expressing hopes that Japan will do the same.

Regrettably, the Japanese side has publicly positioned China as "the greatest strategic challenge," followed and cooperated with certain countries to oppose and contain China, hyped up the "China threat," and accelerated its military build-up, he noted.

The ambassador also warned that Japan should not interfere in China's internal affairs, stressing that the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and concerns the foundation of China-Japan relations, a red line that cannot be crossed. ...continue reading