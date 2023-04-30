Japan should have correct understanding of China: Chinese ambassador
Wu told a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Friday that China has always advocated good-neighborly friendship and win-win cooperation between the two countries, and has never regarded Japan as an adversary, let alone a threat or an enemy, expressing hopes that Japan will do the same.
Regrettably, the Japanese side has publicly positioned China as "the greatest strategic challenge," followed and cooperated with certain countries to oppose and contain China, hyped up the "China threat," and accelerated its military build-up, he noted.
The ambassador also warned that Japan should not interfere in China's internal affairs, stressing that the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and concerns the foundation of China-Japan relations, a red line that cannot be crossed.
arabnews.com - May 02
Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan.
Xinhua - Apr 30
NHK - Apr 29
A Lower House committee in Japan has approved a contentious bill to amend the immigration law, with revisions made to the screening process for refugee status.
AFP - Apr 28
Japan’s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women executives in major companies to 30 percent or more by 2030.
Nikkei - Apr 28
Japan has formally decided to downgrade the legal status of the novel coronavirus to a level on par with seasonal influenza on May 8, paving the way for full normalization of social and economic activities.
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago.
arabnews.com - Apr 27
Japan's foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups.
WION - Apr 26
In Ashiya, Japan, voters have made national history by electing a 26-year-old and making him the youngest-ever mayor in the nation.
nypost.com - Apr 25
Ron DeSantis met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo — where he showed off his glamorous wife, Casey — and touted his country’s efforts to strengthen its military, declaring Monday that a “strong Japan is good for America.”
Al Jazeera - Apr 23
Japan has activated missile interceptors and is preparing to shoot down any fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on Japanese territory.
NHK - Apr 22
Japan is one step closer to approving abortion pills for the first time after an expert panel at the health ministry gave the go-ahead on Friday.
Japan Today - Apr 21
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.
myrepublica - Apr 21
Japanese parliamentary officials said they have received email messages from a member of a religious organization threatening to blow up their offices, local media said on Thursday.
The Japan News - Apr 20
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set a goal for 60% of the people in Japan to get sufficient sleep, defined as between six to eight or nine hours depending on age, by fiscal 2032.
NHK - Apr 20
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
NHK - Apr 19
Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.