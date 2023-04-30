Japan’s ‘cringeworthy’ cartoon cars make image U-turn
malaymail.com -- Apr 30
Yosuke Takahata doesn’t care what people think of his “itasha” car, which has his favourite anime character — a sexy, red-eyed horse-woman — emblazoned across both sides.
For him and other owners around Japan, plastering cartoon pictures all over their vehicles is just another way of paying homage to their two-dimensional true loves.
“Itasha” means “cringeworthy car”, reflecting the misfit image the vehicles had when they first started appearing on roads around 20 years ago.
But perceptions have begun to change, with anime and other hobby subcultures gaining a new mainstream acceptance in Japan.
It’s all the same for Takahata, a 31-year-old car shop employee, for whom looking cool is not the point.
Egypt and Japan sign transport investment deal worth $730m
Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan.
Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan.
Woman held for allegedly assaulting man with hot water "for noodles"
A 29-year-old woman in Osaka was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting a man, who was later confirmed dead, by pouring hot water on him at her home the previous day, police said.
A 29-year-old woman in Osaka was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting a man, who was later confirmed dead, by pouring hot water on him at her home the previous day, police said.
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma takes up visiting professor post in Japan
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Monday took up a visiting professor position at a Japanese university, another new academic role for the founder of tech giant Alibaba.
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Monday took up a visiting professor position at a Japanese university, another new academic role for the founder of tech giant Alibaba.
Japanese table tennis star Ishikawa announces retirement
Japanese table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa, who won three women’s team medals at three consecutive Olympic Games, announced her retirement on Monday.
Japanese table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa, who won three women’s team medals at three consecutive Olympic Games, announced her retirement on Monday.
Japan activist group hails bourse reform
A group of investors led by prominent activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami said a push by the Tokyo bourse for better capital efficiency will strengthen their crusade to reduce Japan’s unusually high number of chronically undervalued stocks.
A group of investors led by prominent activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami said a push by the Tokyo bourse for better capital efficiency will strengthen their crusade to reduce Japan’s unusually high number of chronically undervalued stocks.
Japanese city to remove street piano due to users' bad manners, rule-breaking
A Japanese city in western Japan will soon remove a street piano, only six months after the instrument was placed at a station. City officials cited users who were disruptive or did not follow rules.
A Japanese city in western Japan will soon remove a street piano, only six months after the instrument was placed at a station. City officials cited users who were disruptive or did not follow rules.
Inflation, labour crunch prodding Japan's smaller firms to raise pay
Rising inflation and an intensifying labour crunch are prodding smaller local Japanese firms to follow their big counterparts in raising pay, a move that can generate broader wage hikes and encourage the central bank to phase out its massive stimulus.
Rising inflation and an intensifying labour crunch are prodding smaller local Japanese firms to follow their big counterparts in raising pay, a move that can generate broader wage hikes and encourage the central bank to phase out its massive stimulus.
Japan's Astellas Pharma agrees to buy Iveric Bio for $5.9bn
Japan's Astellas Pharma said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Iveric Bio Inc for about $5.9 billion in its biggest acquisition, giving it access to a range of ophthalmology treatments.
Japan's Astellas Pharma said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Iveric Bio Inc for about $5.9 billion in its biggest acquisition, giving it access to a range of ophthalmology treatments.
JAXA weighs new mission using Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 tech
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, is considering a new mission to collect samples from a small astronomical body, hoping to utilize the technology from the Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 asteroid explorer projects.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, is considering a new mission to collect samples from a small astronomical body, hoping to utilize the technology from the Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 asteroid explorer projects.
Day in the Life of a Japanese Bread Baker
This is the working life of a typical Japanese baker and their Japan work culture. We follow the Japan baker during their work hours as well as the morning routine and after work life.
This is the working life of a typical Japanese baker and their Japan work culture. We follow the Japan baker during their work hours as well as the morning routine and after work life.
Less than 1 percent of top-listed firms on Tokyo bourse led by women
Just 0.8 percent, or 15, of the 1,836 companies listed on the top-tier Prime Market on the Tokyo bourse were headed by women as of the end of January, according to credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd, reflecting the struggle among major businesses to embrace diversity in management.
Just 0.8 percent, or 15, of the 1,836 companies listed on the top-tier Prime Market on the Tokyo bourse were headed by women as of the end of January, according to credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd, reflecting the struggle among major businesses to embrace diversity in management.
G7 digital and tech ministers discuss rules for AI
Digital and tech ministers of the Group of Seven nations began their talks on Saturday by focusing on the rapidly spreading use of artificial intelligence and ways to regulate it.
Digital and tech ministers of the Group of Seven nations began their talks on Saturday by focusing on the rapidly spreading use of artificial intelligence and ways to regulate it.
Basketball: Japan to face Australia, Germany in tough World Cup group
FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan must raise its level of play against "difficult" Group E opponents Australia, Germany and Finland, men's national team head coach Tom Hovasse said following Saturday's draw for the tournament.
FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan must raise its level of play against "difficult" Group E opponents Australia, Germany and Finland, men's national team head coach Tom Hovasse said following Saturday's draw for the tournament.
Tokyo’s hottest new nightlife venue in Shinjuku
Open just a couple weeks ago, Kabukicho tower is Tokyo's hottest new nightlift hotspot in the adult entertainment district of Kabukicho, Shinjuku.
Open just a couple weeks ago, Kabukicho tower is Tokyo's hottest new nightlift hotspot in the adult entertainment district of Kabukicho, Shinjuku.
Super Mario creator says new movie humanizes popular game character
After conquering multiplexes across the world, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” made its homecoming to Japan on Friday, in a film the video game’s creator says has given the iconic character a more human personality.
After conquering multiplexes across the world, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” made its homecoming to Japan on Friday, in a film the video game’s creator says has given the iconic character a more human personality.
