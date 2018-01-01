Inflation, labour crunch prodding Japan's smaller firms to raise pay
Wages have barely risen in Japan since the asset bubble burst in the 1990s but have crept up recently, as companies face pressure to compensate employees for the rising cost of living.
Importantly, smaller firms are also starting to raise pay even as many of them face a margin crunch. A durable rise in wages is an important consideration for policymakers who seek to foster sustainable demand-driven inflation in the world's third-largest economy before starting to unwind monetary stimulus.
Big firms offered pay hikes of 3.8 per cent this year in annual wage talks with unions that ended in March, the largest increase in three decades. Attention has now shifted to whether small firms, which employ seven out of 10 workers in Japan, would follow suit.
Bank of Japan (BOJ) officials have said the outcome of small firms' wage talks, which will get into full swing towards June, will be key to whether Japan will see durable pay hikes to enable it to phase out its massive monetary stimulus. ...continue reading
Reuters - May 02
A group of investors led by prominent activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami said a push by the Tokyo bourse for better capital efficiency will strengthen their crusade to reduce Japan’s unusually high number of chronically undervalued stocks.
Blockworks Macro - May 02
Ever since Warren Buffett's endorsement of Japan equities during his recent visit to Tokyo, weekly data from Japan Ministry of Finance shows foreign investors have been buying the most Japan equities on record.
CNA - May 01
Rising inflation and an intensifying labour crunch are prodding smaller local Japanese firms to follow their big counterparts in raising pay, a move that can generate broader wage hikes and encourage the central bank to phase out its massive stimulus.
Nikkei - May 01
Japan's Astellas Pharma said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Iveric Bio Inc for about $5.9 billion in its biggest acquisition, giving it access to a range of ophthalmology treatments.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Just 0.8 percent, or 15, of the 1,836 companies listed on the top-tier Prime Market on the Tokyo bourse were headed by women as of the end of January, according to credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd, reflecting the struggle among major businesses to embrace diversity in management.
think.ing.com - Apr 28
The Bank of Japan held its first policy decision meeting under Governor Kazuo Ueda. As expected, the BoJ has not changed any policy settings but made significant changes to the statement.
NHK - Apr 28
The operator of Japanese airline ANA says it has posted its first net profit in three years. Officials say an easing of travel restrictions around the world boosted demand for international travel.
Bloomberg - Apr 28
All eyes are on the Bank of Japan’s new governor Kazuo Ueda as he chairs his first meeting.
Kyodo - Apr 28
Kirin Holdings Co. said Thursday it will buy Australian health food company Blackmores Ltd. for AU$1.88 billion ($1.24 billion) to expand its health-related business in the fast-growing markets of the Asia and Oceania regions.
Kyodo - Apr 26
Japan will aim to attract 100 trillion yen ($750 billion) worth of foreign direct investment by 2030, and more foreign talent and remote workers known as "digital nomads," as part of its drive to boost economic growth and global competitiveness, the government said Wednesday.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 26
Digital payments have become increasingly popular in recent years. This pattern is likely to persist in the coming years.
WION - Apr 23
Japan is all set to develop an industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to the landlocked northeastern states of India, and to Nepal and Bhutan beyond by developing a port and transport in the region.
NHK - Apr 22
A panel of experts set up by Japan's Finance Ministry has agreed to compile a report by around the end of this year on the feasibility of a digital yen backed by the central bank.
Nikkei - Apr 22
Toyota Motor will accelerate its decarbonization drive to cut the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per new car sold around the world by more than 50% from the 2019 level by 2035, President and CEO Koji Sato said.
straitstimes.comstr - Apr 21
Rakuten Bank surged 33 percent in its debut in Tokyo on Friday following Japan's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2018.
NHK - Apr 21
Japan's latest inflation figures show that in the past year, consumers have been hit with the biggest price jumps in over 4 decades, with especially severe increases for food and electricity.