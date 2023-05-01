Woman held for allegedly assaulting man with hot water "for noodles"

A 29-year-old woman in Osaka was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting a man, who was later confirmed dead, by pouring hot water on him at her home the previous day, police said.

Momoka Taniguchi denied the allegations and was quoted by the local police as saying that the burns on the man, believed to be her live-in partner, were caused by "spilling hot water for instant noodles" and that she had "not poured it on purpose." ...continue reading May 02 (ANNnewsCH) - 先月30日、大阪市のマンションの浴槽で切り傷ややけどを負った男性が見つかり、その後、死亡しました。警察は29歳の女を傷害などの疑いで逮捕しました。 ... continue reading

Japanese city to remove street piano due to users' bad manners, rule-breaking

NHK - May 02

Man beats woman with bat outside convenience store in Nagano Pref

Japan Today - Apr 28

Elderly couple injured after being attacked by bear

NOJ - Apr 28

Losing finger not stopping Japanese deliveryman

borneobulletin - Apr 28

Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade celebrates advances in LGBTQ rights

Japan Today - Apr 25

Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns after pandemic

CNA - Apr 23

Ramen noodle shop owner fatally shot in western Japan

Kyodo - Apr 23

Man attacks 2 women with ax at home in western Tokyo

Kyodo - Apr 22

Man fatally stabbed at home in Miyagi Prefecture

Japan Today - Apr 19

What is a 'happening bar' in Japan?

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 19

Police in Japan arrest 3 Indonesians on suspicion of abandoning a body

NHK - Apr 19

Taiwanese tourist dies after falling off Japan theme park boat

Taiwan News - Apr 17

11 injured as danjiri cart overturns in Osaka, Japan

NHK - Apr 16

Japanese waitress is sacked for mixing her own BLOOD into cocktails

dailymail.co.uk - Apr 14

