Chinese billionaire Jack Ma takes up visiting professor post in Japan
newindianexpress.com -- May 02
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Monday took up a visiting professor position at a Japanese university, another new academic role for the founder of tech giant Alibaba.
Tokyo College, part of the prestigious University of Tokyo, said Ma would "share his rich experience and pioneering knowledge on entrepreneurship, corporate management and innovation" in seminars for students and staff.
The 58-year-old has kept a low profile since his fall from grace during a Chinese government crackdown on the tech industry over two years ago.
But he recently accepted an honorary professorship from the University of Hong Kong's business school, reportedly for a three-year term ending in March 2026.
On its website, Tokyo College said Ma would "conduct joint research and projects" with faculty members, "especially in the field of sustainable agriculture and food production"....continue reading
Japan's population projected to shrink 30 percent to 87 million in 2070
Japan's population is expected to fall to 87 million by 2070, shrinking 30 percent from 2020, a government estimate showed Wednesday, highlighting the country's need to overhaul its social security systems and restructure its urban communities.
Japanese study finds Cesarean births increase childhood obesity risk
In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examine the influence of Cesarean section (CS) delivery on pediatric obesity among three-year-old Japanese residents.
Being Autistic in Japan
While those with ASD or ADHD are more widely recognized and accepted in many countries today, what about in Japan? What is it like being autistic?
Japanese farms turn to foreign workers as rural population ages
Farms across Japan are increasingly turning to temporary workers from Southeast Asia and beyond for help during busy seasons, as a shrinking rural population and aging local workforce stoke labor shortages at home.
Sunken wreck of WWII Japanese ship on which nearly 1,000 Australians died found
Deep-sea explorers said Saturday they had located the wreck of a World War II Japanese transport ship, the Montevideo Maru, which was torpedoed off the Philippines killing nearly 1,000 Australians aboard.
Japan takes cringe names to the next level
Japan takes names very seriously. Parents not only have to consider the sound of their child's name, but the meanings of the characters in it as well.
American School Tries to Ban Manga For STUPID Reasons
Schools in America are trying to protect the youth by banning manga... like Assassination Classroom.
Japan studying introduction of joint parental custody after divorce
A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has agreed to consider introducing a joint custody system for shared parental rights after a divorce, revising the current sole custody system.
Junior high pupils take first online English speaking test in nationwide assessment
Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry’s national achievement test held across the country.
Noise complaint forces closure of children's park in central Japan
A children's park in Nagano City, central Japan, is being removed because of a noise complaint by a local resident.
Japan to launch new visa track next week for skilled foreigners
The Japanese government will introduce a new, simplified system for granting highly skilled professional visas to foreign workers next Friday to attract overseas talent, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.
Sapporo lowers age at which kids are barred from opposite sex’s bath at hot springs, public baths
In the modern era, almost all onsen (hot springs) and sento (public baths) have separate baths for men and women.
The Incredible engineering behind Japanese castles
Japanese castles are some of the greatest marvels of medieval Japanese engineering. Being products of a unique defense phylosophy, lack of certain materials, Japanese mythology and thousands of man hours gave them a unique and beautiful look.
Panel to suggest ending Japan's controversial 'trainee' scheme
A Japanese government panel is set to recommend the closure of a controversial vocational training scheme for young people from developing countries, an immigration official said Tuesday.
11-yr-old Japan dancer takes top prize in youth ballet competition
An 11-year-old male Japanese ballet dancer won the top prize Sunday for his age group at a major international ballet competition for young dancers seeking to become professionals.
