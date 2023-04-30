Japanese city to remove street piano due to users' bad manners, rule-breaking

A Japanese city in western Japan will soon remove a street piano, only six months after the instrument was placed at a station. City officials cited users who were disruptive or did not follow rules.

The piano was installed in front of the ticket gate at JR Kakogawa Station in Hyogo Prefecture last November. It was formerly used at a local kindergarten.

Kakogawa city officials said some people played the piano at great volume or while singing loudly. Others broke rules that allowed each user to play for a maximum of 10 minutes, and required they stop playing in the evening.

The officials said they received complaints that some people kept playing when the station made train announcements.

They said they told people to stop such actions, but saw no improvement.

Visitors can still play the piano until 9 p.m. on Sunday, before its removal from the station.