Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed woman who ran in the city’s assembly election last month, on suspicion of obstructing business after she posted on Twitter that she would attack Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas.

According to police, Miyuki Yamamoto posted the threat at around 11:30 a.m. on April 30. Kyodo News reported that it read: “At exactly 1 p.m. today, I will spray Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas. I am the [Japanese Aum Shinrikyo cult leader] Shoko Asahara of the Reiwa Era. This is not a bluff.” ...continue reading May 03 (日テレNEWS) - ツイッターで自らを「令和の麻原彰晃」と名乗り「船橋駅構内にサリンをばら撒きます」などと投稿したとして、25歳の女が逮捕された事件。容疑者は、4月に行われた千葉県船橋市の市議会議員選挙に落選し、その後「逮捕されたい」「刑務所入りたい」などといったツイッターの投稿を繰り返していたことがわかりました。 ... continue reading

Woman who ran in local election arrested for Twitter threat to spray sarin at train station

Japan Today - May 03

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed woman who ran in the city’s assembly election last month, on suspicion of obstructing business after she posted on Twitter that she would attack Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas. Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed woman who ran in the city’s assembly election last month, on suspicion of obstructing business after she posted on Twitter that she would attack Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas.

Egypt and Japan sign transport investment deal worth $730m

arabnews.com - May 02

Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan. Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan.

Japan should have correct understanding of China: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua - Apr 30

Japan should have a correct understanding of China from the root, adopt strategic independence, understand the trend of the times, and truly promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude, Chinese Ambassador Wu Jianghao said. Japan should have a correct understanding of China from the root, adopt strategic independence, understand the trend of the times, and truly promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude, Chinese Ambassador Wu Jianghao said.

Japanese immigration reform bill approved by Lower House committee

NHK - Apr 29

A Lower House committee in Japan has approved a contentious bill to amend the immigration law, with revisions made to the screening process for refugee status. A Lower House committee in Japan has approved a contentious bill to amend the immigration law, with revisions made to the screening process for refugee status.

Japan sets 30 percent target for women executives at big firms by 2030

AFP - Apr 28

Japan’s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women executives in major companies to 30 percent or more by 2030. Japan’s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women executives in major companies to 30 percent or more by 2030.

Japan to downgrade COVID-19 to flu level on May 8

Nikkei - Apr 28

Japan has formally decided to downgrade the legal status of the novel coronavirus to a level on par with seasonal influenza on May 8, paving the way for full normalization of social and economic activities. Japan has formally decided to downgrade the legal status of the novel coronavirus to a level on par with seasonal influenza on May 8, paving the way for full normalization of social and economic activities.

Japan safety chief under fire for ‘savouring’ eel lunch, then responding to attack on PM Kishida

South China Morning Post - Apr 27

Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago. Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago.

Japan raises danger level in Sudan

arabnews.com - Apr 27

Japan's foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups. Japan's foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups.

26-year-old Ryosuke Takashima becomes Japan's youngest mayor

WION - Apr 26

In Ashiya, Japan, voters have made national history by electing a 26-year-old and making him the youngest-ever mayor in the nation. In Ashiya, Japan, voters have made national history by electing a 26-year-old and making him the youngest-ever mayor in the nation.

Ron DeSantis flaunts fashionable wife, Casey, on Japan trip

nypost.com - Apr 25

Ron DeSantis met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo — where he showed off his glamorous wife, Casey — and touted his country’s efforts to strengthen its military, declaring Monday that a “strong Japan is good for America.” Ron DeSantis met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo — where he showed off his glamorous wife, Casey — and touted his country’s efforts to strengthen its military, declaring Monday that a “strong Japan is good for America.”

Japan readies to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris

Al Jazeera - Apr 23

Japan has activated missile interceptors and is preparing to shoot down any fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on Japanese territory. Japan has activated missile interceptors and is preparing to shoot down any fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on Japanese territory.

Japan health ministry panel approves nation's first abortion pills

NHK - Apr 22

Japan is one step closer to approving abortion pills for the first time after an expert panel at the health ministry gave the go-ahead on Friday. Japan is one step closer to approving abortion pills for the first time after an expert panel at the health ministry gave the go-ahead on Friday.

Kishida sends ritual offering to Yasukuni shrine; economic security minister Takaichi visits

Japan Today - Apr 21

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, a source of diplomatic friction with China and South Korea, which regard it as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

Japanese parliamentary officials receive threats to blow up offices

myrepublica - Apr 21

Japanese parliamentary officials said they have received email messages from a member of a religious organization threatening to blow up their offices, local media said on Thursday. Japanese parliamentary officials said they have received email messages from a member of a religious organization threatening to blow up their offices, local media said on Thursday.

Getting more sleep among aims of government health plan

The Japan News - Apr 20

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set a goal for 60% of the people in Japan to get sufficient sleep, defined as between six to eight or nine hours depending on age, by fiscal 2032. The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will set a goal for 60% of the people in Japan to get sufficient sleep, defined as between six to eight or nine hours depending on age, by fiscal 2032.