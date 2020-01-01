Trevor Bauer picks up 4-1 victory in debut with Yokohama

After cheerleaders welcomed him, after receiving the largest ovation of any Yokohama player at the start of the game, Trevor Bauer delivered what was expected on Wednesday in his debut with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars.

Pitching his first game in just over 22 months — the last was with the Los Angeles Dodgers — Bauer scattered seven hits in 7 innings, allowed one run, struck out 9 and threw 98 pitches in a 4-1 victory against the Hiroshima Carp before 33,202, which the team said was a record.

Pitchers still bat in Japan’s Central League, where the DH is not used. Bauer grounded out once and put down a perfect sacrifice bunt in the fifth, which led to Yokohama’s go-ahead run. He also struck out.

The only blemish was a a bases-empty home run in the second to fellow American Matt Davidson, who has played with several teams in the majors. ...continue reading