NATO to open Japan office, first in Asia

NATO will open a representative office in Japan, marking the military alliance’s first permanent liaison office in Asia.

Nikkei reported on Wednesday (May 3) that the plans had been confirmed by Japanese and NATO officials. Opening a NATO office in Japan was discussed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg when the pair met in Tokyo late January.

Both sides are reportedly still negotiating funding arrangements for the one-person NATO liaison office which will open in Tokyo next year. If Japan were to fund the office, it would be an important and highly symbolic step towards widening the military alliance’s focus from North America and Europe to the Asia-Pacific.

Japan has also committed to opening a dedicated mission to NATO in Belgium, in addition to its existing embassy. NATO and Japan will reportedly also sign a cooperation agreement on cyber security, “emerging and disruptive technologies”, and combatting disinformation before the next NATO summit in June. ...continue reading