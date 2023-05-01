Japan coffee shop serves joy in form of 3D latte art
TOKYO, May 04 (Asia News) - Two-dimensional latte art has become commonplace at coffee shops and on Instagram. However, 3D latte art, with its cute little animals or exciting scenery, is still an interesting experience for many coffee fans.
Three-dimensional latte art, which is made by topping milk foam onto a cup of coffee or tea, has gained popularity as it makes it appear as if small bubbly creatures have popped out of the cup.
Kohei Matsuno, a 33-year-old latte artist, creates 3D latte art for his customers if they request it with their latte or milk tea at Hatcoffee, his coffee shop in Taito Ward, Tokyo. He said many customers have asked for images of dog, cats or their favorite singer.
Two-dimensional latte art is made by pouring steamed milk onto the surface of an espresso to draw various designs. However, 3D latte art requires milk foam. ...continue reading
Japan’s small-sized firms struggle to offer higher pay to keep up with inflation
South China Morning Post - May 05
Over half of small and mid-sized companies in Japan plan to raise salaries this year amid a labour crunch and record inflation, according to a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce.
South China Morning Post - May 05
Over half of small and mid-sized companies in Japan plan to raise salaries this year amid a labour crunch and record inflation, according to a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce.
45 percent of young people in Japan have suicidal thoughts: survey
Kyodo - May 05
Almost one in two young people in Japan have had suicidal thoughts, a Tokyo-based nongovernmental organization said in a survey, calling for greater public awareness to prevent suicide.
Kyodo - May 05
Almost one in two young people in Japan have had suicidal thoughts, a Tokyo-based nongovernmental organization said in a survey, calling for greater public awareness to prevent suicide.
Wanted in Japan: Pinoy nurses, skilled workers
Manila Bulletin - May 04
Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers.
Manila Bulletin - May 04
Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers.
IMF sees uncertainty over Japan’s monetary policy, spillover globally
Business Times - May 04
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (May 4) warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.
Business Times - May 04
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (May 4) warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.
Kabuki kids: the children of Japan’s traditional theatre
Dawn - May 04
Mahalo Terajima made his debut kabuki performance in Tokyo on May 1, 2023, becoming Japan’s first officially recognised dual national kabuki actor.
Dawn - May 04
Mahalo Terajima made his debut kabuki performance in Tokyo on May 1, 2023, becoming Japan’s first officially recognised dual national kabuki actor.
Japan coffee shop serves joy in form of 3D latte art
Asia News - May 04
Two-dimensional latte art has become commonplace at coffee shops and on Instagram. However, 3D latte art, with its cute little animals or exciting scenery, is still an interesting experience for many coffee fans.
Asia News - May 04
Two-dimensional latte art has become commonplace at coffee shops and on Instagram. However, 3D latte art, with its cute little animals or exciting scenery, is still an interesting experience for many coffee fans.
Japan's moves to amend constitution face upper house delays
Asia News - May 04
Wednesday marked the 76th year since the Constitution came into effect. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed his willingness to revise the Constitution during his tenure as LDP leader through September next year.
Asia News - May 04
Wednesday marked the 76th year since the Constitution came into effect. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed his willingness to revise the Constitution during his tenure as LDP leader through September next year.
NATO to open Japan office, first in Asia
Taiwan News - May 03
NATO will open a representative office in Japan, marking the military alliance’s first permanent liaison office in Asia.
Taiwan News - May 03
NATO will open a representative office in Japan, marking the military alliance’s first permanent liaison office in Asia.
Binance to Re-enter Japan’s Crypto Market After Acquiring Regulated Entity SEBC
blockzeit.com - May 03
Binance is getting ready to re-enter the Japanese market by buying a 100% share in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a registered supplier of crypto services.
blockzeit.com - May 03
Binance is getting ready to re-enter the Japanese market by buying a 100% share in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a registered supplier of crypto services.
Trevor Bauer picks up 4-1 victory in debut with Yokohama
lmtonline.com - May 03
After cheerleaders welcomed him, after receiving the largest ovation of any Yokohama player at the start of the game, Trevor Bauer delivered what was expected on Wednesday in his debut with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars.
lmtonline.com - May 03
After cheerleaders welcomed him, after receiving the largest ovation of any Yokohama player at the start of the game, Trevor Bauer delivered what was expected on Wednesday in his debut with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars.
Connecticut woman vanishes while hiking in Japan
newser.com - May 03
A 60-year-old Connecticut woman vanished on a hiking trail in Japan last month, and her family has traveled there to organize a remarkable search effort. But hope is fading because Patricia Wu-Murad has not been seen since April 10.
newser.com - May 03
A 60-year-old Connecticut woman vanished on a hiking trail in Japan last month, and her family has traveled there to organize a remarkable search effort. But hope is fading because Patricia Wu-Murad has not been seen since April 10.
Japan to ban 'upskirting' for first time
scotsman.com - May 03
Japan has opted to ban "upskirting" -- taking photographs beneath a woman's skirt without their consent -- as part of sweeping changes to sex crime laws in the country.
scotsman.com - May 03
Japan has opted to ban "upskirting" -- taking photographs beneath a woman's skirt without their consent -- as part of sweeping changes to sex crime laws in the country.
Woman who ran in local election arrested for Twitter threat to spray sarin at train station
Japan Today - May 03
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed woman who ran in the city’s assembly election last month, on suspicion of obstructing business after she posted on Twitter that she would attack Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas.
Japan Today - May 03
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed woman who ran in the city’s assembly election last month, on suspicion of obstructing business after she posted on Twitter that she would attack Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas.
Japan payment app PayPay to stop accepting outside credit cards
Nikkei - May 03
SoftBank-backed mobile payment service PayPay will ban the use of outside credit cards on its app later this year in favor of its proprietary card, as the company seeks to close the gap with rival Rakuten Group in credit card transactions.
Nikkei - May 03
SoftBank-backed mobile payment service PayPay will ban the use of outside credit cards on its app later this year in favor of its proprietary card, as the company seeks to close the gap with rival Rakuten Group in credit card transactions.
Cool Biz campaign begins across Japan
Japan Today - May 03
The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Monday.
Japan Today - May 03
The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Monday.
Egypt and Japan sign transport investment deal worth $730m
arabnews.com - May 02
Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan.
arabnews.com - May 02
Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan.
Food Page: 1 | 2 | 3