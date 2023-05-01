45 percent of young people in Japan have suicidal thoughts: survey

Almost one in two young people in Japan have had suicidal thoughts, a Tokyo-based nongovernmental organization said in a survey, calling for greater public awareness to prevent suicide.

Of 14,555 people aged 18 to 29 surveyed by the Nippon Foundation, 44.8 percent had experienced suicidal ideation in the face of troubles such as difficult relationships with people close to them, bullying and worry about future educational or career paths.

Of the 44.8 percent, 40 percent said they had attempted suicide or taken some steps toward preparing to kill themselves. ...continue reading