45 percent of young people in Japan have suicidal thoughts: survey
Kyodo -- May 05
Almost one in two young people in Japan have had suicidal thoughts, a Tokyo-based nongovernmental organization said in a survey, calling for greater public awareness to prevent suicide.
Of 14,555 people aged 18 to 29 surveyed by the Nippon Foundation, 44.8 percent had experienced suicidal ideation in the face of troubles such as difficult relationships with people close to them, bullying and worry about future educational or career paths.
Of the 44.8 percent, 40 percent said they had attempted suicide or taken some steps toward preparing to kill themselves. ...continue reading
Connecticut woman vanishes while hiking in Japan
A 60-year-old Connecticut woman vanished on a hiking trail in Japan last month, and her family has traveled there to organize a remarkable search effort. But hope is fading because Patricia Wu-Murad has not been seen since April 10.
Woman held for allegedly assaulting man with hot water "for noodles"
A 29-year-old woman in Osaka was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting a man, who was later confirmed dead, by pouring hot water on him at her home the previous day, police said.
Japanese city to remove street piano due to users' bad manners, rule-breaking
A Japanese city in western Japan will soon remove a street piano, only six months after the instrument was placed at a station. City officials cited users who were disruptive or did not follow rules.
Man beats woman with bat outside convenience store in Nagano Pref
A woman in her 60s was beaten by a man wielding a bat outside a convenience store in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday.
Elderly couple injured after being attacked by bear
An elderly couple who were picking wild vegetables in Hachimantai City, Iwate Prefecture, on Thursday were attacked by a bear leaving them with facial injuries.
Losing finger not stopping Japanese deliveryman
In the country where the word for working oneself to death was coined – karoshi – it may appear that nothing short of loss of life would stop some Japanese from carrying out their duties.
Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade celebrates advances in LGBTQ rights
Cheering, flag-waving crowds gathered in Tokyo on Sunday for the first full Pride parade in four years, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights but demanding Japan join other advanced nations in legally recognizing same-sex marriage.
Japan's 'crying baby sumo' festival returns after pandemic
Dozens of bawling Japanese babies faced off Saturday (Apr 22) in a traditional "crying sumo" ritual believed to bring the infants good health, which returned for the first time in four years after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramen noodle shop owner fatally shot in western Japan
A man in his 50s, believed to be the owner of a ramen noodle shop in Kobe, western Japan, was apparently fatally shot there on Saturday, said police, who are investigating it as a murder case.
Man attacks 2 women with ax at home in western Tokyo
A man attacked two elderly women with an ax in Hino, western Tokyo, on Friday night and fled the scene, police said.
Man fatally stabbed at home in Miyagi Prefecture
Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the front door to his house on Monday.
What is a 'happening bar' in Japan?
Have you ever heard of a happening bar? A happening bar is as the name suggests, a bar where happenings take place.
Police in Japan arrest 3 Indonesians on suspicion of abandoning a body
Police in Japan have arrested three Indonesian nationals on suspicion of abandoning the body of a man in Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, last month.
Taiwanese tourist dies after falling off Japan theme park boat
Nagasaki police confirmed on Monday (April 17) that a Taiwanese tourist died at a hospital after falling off a boat ride at a theme park.
11 injured as danjiri cart overturns in Osaka, Japan
Eleven people were injured when a wooden festival cart was overturned in the streets of Sakai City in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.
