Over half of small and mid-sized companies in Japan plan to raise salaries this year amid a labour crunch and record inflation, according to a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce.

Wages in Japan have crept up recently, as companies face pressure to compensate employees for cost of living increases. However, small- and medium-sized businesses have to cope with surging material costs and a more unpredictable margin, making it challenging for them to pay workers.

Japan’s small-sized firms struggle to offer higher pay to keep up with inflation

South China Morning Post - May 05

Over half of small and mid-sized companies in Japan plan to raise salaries this year amid a labour crunch and record inflation, according to a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce.

IMF sees uncertainty over Japan’s monetary policy, spillover globally

Business Times - May 04

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (May 4) warned of "uncertainty" around the direction of Japan's monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.

Binance to Re-enter Japan’s Crypto Market After Acquiring Regulated Entity SEBC

blockzeit.com - May 03

Binance is getting ready to re-enter the Japanese market by buying a 100% share in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a registered supplier of crypto services.

Japan payment app PayPay to stop accepting outside credit cards

Nikkei - May 03

SoftBank-backed mobile payment service PayPay will ban the use of outside credit cards on its app later this year in favor of its proprietary card, as the company seeks to close the gap with rival Rakuten Group in credit card transactions.

Cool Biz campaign begins across Japan

Japan Today - May 03

The government's annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Monday.

Japan activist group hails bourse reform

Reuters - May 02

A group of investors led by prominent activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami said a push by the Tokyo bourse for better capital efficiency will strengthen their crusade to reduce Japan's unusually high number of chronically undervalued stocks.

Investors Are Buying Japanese Stocks At Record Pace

Blockworks Macro - May 02

Ever since Warren Buffett's endorsement of Japan equities during his recent visit to Tokyo, weekly data from Japan Ministry of Finance shows foreign investors have been buying the most Japan equities on record.

Inflation, labour crunch prodding Japan's smaller firms to raise pay

CNA - May 01

Rising inflation and an intensifying labour crunch are prodding smaller local Japanese firms to follow their big counterparts in raising pay, a move that can generate broader wage hikes and encourage the central bank to phase out its massive stimulus.

Japan's Astellas Pharma agrees to buy Iveric Bio for $5.9bn

Nikkei - May 01

Japan's Astellas Pharma said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Iveric Bio Inc for about $5.9 billion in its biggest acquisition, giving it access to a range of ophthalmology treatments.

Less than 1 percent of top-listed firms on Tokyo bourse led by women

Japan Today - Apr 30

Just 0.8 percent, or 15, of the 1,836 companies listed on the top-tier Prime Market on the Tokyo bourse were headed by women as of the end of January, according to credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd, reflecting the struggle among major businesses to embrace diversity in management.

Bank of Japan stays on hold but policy adjustment is coming

think.ing.com - Apr 28

The Bank of Japan held its first policy decision meeting under Governor Kazuo Ueda. As expected, the BoJ has not changed any policy settings but made significant changes to the statement.

ANA Holdings posts first net profit in 3 years

NHK - Apr 28

The operator of Japanese airline ANA says it has posted its first net profit in three years. Officials say an easing of travel restrictions around the world boosted demand for international travel.

What to Expect from New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda

Bloomberg - Apr 28

All eyes are on the Bank of Japan's new governor Kazuo Ueda as he chairs his first meeting.

Kirin to buy Australian health food firm Blackmores for $1.24 billion

Kyodo - Apr 28

Kirin Holdings Co. said Thursday it will buy Australian health food company Blackmores Ltd. for AU$1.88 billion ($1.24 billion) to expand its health-related business in the fast-growing markets of the Asia and Oceania regions.

Japan aims to draw 100 tril. yen foreign investment, digital nomads

Kyodo - Apr 26

Japan will aim to attract 100 trillion yen ($750 billion) worth of foreign direct investment by 2030, and more foreign talent and remote workers known as "digital nomads," as part of its drive to boost economic growth and global competitiveness, the government said Wednesday.