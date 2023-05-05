Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan
石川・能登地方で最大震度6強 1人心肺停止 建物倒壊の被害も
Local authorities say a man in Suzu City has been confirmed dead following the quake. The man reportedly fell from a ladder.
The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning that another powerful earthquake could hit the region in the coming week.
The agency's Shimoyama Toshihiro said, "Please stay on alert for an earthquake that could reach an intensity of upper 6, especially in the next two or three days. There has been intermittent seismic activity in the area for more than two years, and it is expected to continue for the time being, so please remain vigilant."
The magnitude 6.5 quake struck around 2:42 p.m. on Friday, local time. The Meteorological Agency says the focus was 12 kilometers deep in the Noto region. It registered an upper 6 on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7 in the city of Suzu.
In the town of Noto, the quake registered an intensity of upper 5 on Japan's seismic scale, while the jolt recorded lower 5 in Wajima City.
The earthquake also registered an intensity of 4 in the city of Kanazawa and some municipalities in neighboring Niigata and Toyama prefectures.
Long tremors that could rock high-rise buildings have been recorded in Ishikawa. The class 3 tremors were felt in the city of Suzu. Experts say they can make it difficult for people to remain standing, and can topple furniture.
Japan's Meteorological Agency calls this type of shaking "long-period ground motion." It affects people on higher floors.
Police in Suzu City say they have received information that a temple in the city and multiple buildings have collapsed. Authorities are trying to confirm the details.
