Riot police member apparently kills himself at prime minister’s residence

A 25-year-old member of the riot police assigned to the prime minister's official residence has died after apparently shooting himself in a toilet on Friday morning.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the man was found in a toilet cubicle at a guard station at around 4:40 a.m., bleeding from a bullet wound to his head, after a gunshot was heard, Kyodo News reported. His handgun was on the floor of the cubicle. Police said no suicide note was found.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.