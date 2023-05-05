Japan's child population drops for 42nd straight year
日本のこどもの数 42年連続減少 1435万人に
NHK -- May 05
On a national holiday dedicated to children, the latest data shows Japan's child population has dropped for the 42nd straight year.
The internal affairs ministry estimates that the number of children aged 14 or younger was 14.35 million as of April 1, down 300,000 from the previous year. Of the total, boys accounted for 7.35 million and girls 7 million.
The figure has continued to shrink since 1982.
There were 3.21 million children aged between 12 and 14, while 3.08 million were aged 9 to 11, 2.96 million aged 6 to 8, 2.67 million aged 3 to 5, and 2.43 million aged 0 to 2.
The ratio of children in the total population also fell to 11.5 percent, marking the 49th consecutive year of decline. ...continue reading
May 05 (ANNnewsCH) - 「こどもの日」を前に総務省は日本の子どもの数の人口推計を発表し、去年から30万人減って1982年から42年連続で減少しました。 ...continue reading
The story of a Japanese festival float model
British Museum Events - May 06
Discover the story of an intricately carved boat whose history was lost until collaborative investigations with Japanese scholars revealed it to be a model of a Japanese festival float.
Japan's child population drops for 42nd straight year
On a national holiday dedicated to children, the latest data shows Japan's child population has dropped for the 42nd straight year.
Course on Sketching Academy: Street in Japan
Watercolor Online with Michael Solovyev - May 05
Today we will focus on how to turn a very detailed picture into a sketch. Our reference is a street in Japan, which is so filled with small elements that it is simply scary to take on.
Wanted in Japan: Pinoy nurses, skilled workers
Manila Bulletin - May 04
Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers.
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma takes up visiting professor post in Japan
newindianexpress.com - May 02
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Monday took up a visiting professor position at a Japanese university, another new academic role for the founder of tech giant Alibaba.
Japan's population projected to shrink 30 percent to 87 million in 2070
Japan Today - Apr 28
Japan's population is expected to fall to 87 million by 2070, shrinking 30 percent from 2020, a government estimate showed Wednesday, highlighting the country's need to overhaul its social security systems and restructure its urban communities.
Japanese study finds Cesarean births increase childhood obesity risk
news-medical.net - Apr 26
In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examine the influence of Cesarean section (CS) delivery on pediatric obesity among three-year-old Japanese residents.
Being Autistic in Japan
The Japan Reporter - Apr 26
While those with ASD or ADHD are more widely recognized and accepted in many countries today, what about in Japan? What is it like being autistic?
Japanese farms turn to foreign workers as rural population ages
Nikkei - Apr 25
Farms across Japan are increasingly turning to temporary workers from Southeast Asia and beyond for help during busy seasons, as a shrinking rural population and aging local workforce stoke labor shortages at home.
Sunken wreck of WWII Japanese ship on which nearly 1,000 Australians died found
Japan Today - Apr 22
Deep-sea explorers said Saturday they had located the wreck of a World War II Japanese transport ship, the Montevideo Maru, which was torpedoed off the Philippines killing nearly 1,000 Australians aboard.
Japan takes cringe names to the next level
Japanalysis - Apr 20
Japan takes names very seriously. Parents not only have to consider the sound of their child's name, but the meanings of the characters in it as well.
American School Tries to Ban Manga For STUPID Reasons
Joey Bizinger - Apr 20
Schools in America are trying to protect the youth by banning manga... like Assassination Classroom.
Japan studying introduction of joint parental custody after divorce
NHK - Apr 19
A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has agreed to consider introducing a joint custody system for shared parental rights after a divorce, revising the current sole custody system.
Junior high pupils take first online English speaking test in nationwide assessment
Japan Times - Apr 19
Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry’s national achievement test held across the country.
Noise complaint forces closure of children's park in central Japan
NHK - Apr 17
A children's park in Nagano City, central Japan, is being removed because of a noise complaint by a local resident.
Japan to launch new visa track next week for skilled foreigners
Kyodo - Apr 14
The Japanese government will introduce a new, simplified system for granting highly skilled professional visas to foreign workers next Friday to attract overseas talent, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday.
