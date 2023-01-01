Alternative Kyoto: how Japan's culture capital became a hotspot for live music
KYOTO, May 05 (nationalgeographic.com) - Beneath the surface of sedate geisha teahouses and hushed shrines, Kyoto is a hotbed for legendary live music — here, Japan's most unique, riotous acts are set free in the city's underground clubs, grungy dive bars and historic cafes.
The guidebooks speak of Kyoto with reverential awe: a city frozen in time, where robed monks sweep around hushed temples, and an opaque silence hangs above the perfect angles of Zen gardens. But there’s another side to the place — one that’s modern, rumbustious and irreverent to the core. By night, Kyoto is turned upside down. The city’s counterculture has long been brewed in the city’s music venues, locally known as ‘live houses’. In the 1970s, members of the Japanese Red Army, a female-led militant communist group who aimed to overthrow the monarchy, were said to have hidden out amid the swirling smoke and dark-wood walls of Zac Baran, one of Kyoto’s most famous jazz bars....continue reading
How Tourists FRUSTRATE Japanese (Unintentionally)
Alternative Kyoto: how Japan's culture capital became a hotspot for live music
Tokyo’s hottest new nightlife venue in Shinjuku
30 Things to do in TOKYO JAPAN | NEW Travel Guide TOKYO 2023 | Hotel and Food in Tokyo
Watch planes take off in Japan -- from an onsen
Japan eyes bringing forward end of COVID-19 border controls to April 29
Supreme Sake Train in Japan! Travel to Eat and Drink
Japan to allow taxi apps to change pricing based on demand
Harry Potter theme park in Tokyo unveiled ahead of June 16 opening
A man bought $250,000 of plane tickets for $17,000
Japan visitors reach post-COVID high for March blossoms
ANA blunder causes $13,000 Asia-US business class tickets to be sold for just $460
All UAE residents can now apply for eVisas for Japan
Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 40 years with fanfare, iconic characters
Yellow sand observed across much of Japan, effects likely to continue in east
Annual Tokyo fireworks festival to be held for 1st time in 4 years
