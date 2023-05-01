Japan’s Delicious Wagyu Beef
Asianometry -- May 05
Wagyu literally means "Japanese cattle" but it generally refers to a type of premium beef.
Wagyu beef's appearance with its intense marbling is very attractive.
But the history and industry behind it is just as fascinating.
Eating beef used to be illegal in Japan. Now they produce a beef that is this deliciously fatty.
How Tourists FRUSTRATE Japanese (Unintentionally)
Mrs Eats - May 06
Japan is open for travel again, but there are definitely some things that tourists do that FRUSTRATE Japanese people!
The story of a Japanese festival float model
British Museum Events - May 06
Discover the story of an intricately carved boat whose history was lost until collaborative investigations with Japanese scholars revealed it to be a model of a Japanese festival float.
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan
NHK - May 05
More details are coming in about an earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast.
Japan's seafood imports from Russia hit record 155 bil. yen in 2022
Kyodo - May 05
Japan imported a record 155.2 billion yen ($1.2 billion) worth of marine products from Russia in 2022, data from the Finance Ministry showed Friday, highlighting the country's continued reliance on Moscow for its seafood supply despite a deterioration of relations over the war in Ukraine.
JMA warns of post-quake risks in coming week
NHK - May 05
Japan's Meteorological Agency is urging people affected by the strong earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture to remain vigilant against further threats to their safety.
Wagyu literally means "Japanese cattle" but it generally refers to a type of premium beef.
Riot police member apparently kills himself at prime minister’s residence
Japan Today - May 05
A 25-year-old member of the riot police assigned to the prime minister's official residence has died after apparently shooting himself in a toilet on Friday morning.
Man arrested for shooting arrow into cat says he did it just for fun
Japan Today - May 05
Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Animal Welfare Law after he shot an arrow from a homemade blowgun into a stray cat last week.
Japan’s small-sized firms struggle to offer higher pay to keep up with inflation
South China Morning Post - May 05
Over half of small and mid-sized companies in Japan plan to raise salaries this year amid a labour crunch and record inflation, according to a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce.
45 percent of young people in Japan have suicidal thoughts: survey
Kyodo - May 05
Almost one in two young people in Japan have had suicidal thoughts, a Tokyo-based nongovernmental organization said in a survey, calling for greater public awareness to prevent suicide.
Alternative Kyoto: how Japan's culture capital became a hotspot for live music
nationalgeographic.com - May 05
Beneath the surface of sedate geisha teahouses and hushed shrines, Kyoto is a hotbed for legendary live music — here, Japan's most unique, riotous acts are set free in the city's underground clubs, grungy dive bars and historic cafes.
Japan's child population drops for 42nd straight year
NHK - May 05
On a national holiday dedicated to children, the latest data shows Japan's child population has dropped for the 42nd straight year.
Course on Sketching Academy: Street in Japan
Watercolor Online with Michael Solovyev - May 05
Today we will focus on how to turn a very detailed picture into a sketch. Our reference is a street in Japan, which is so filled with small elements that it is simply scary to take on.
Wanted in Japan: Pinoy nurses, skilled workers
Manila Bulletin - May 04
Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers.
IMF sees uncertainty over Japan’s monetary policy, spillover globally
Business Times - May 04
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (May 4) warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.
Kabuki kids: the children of Japan’s traditional theatre
Dawn - May 04
Mahalo Terajima made his debut kabuki performance in Tokyo on May 1, 2023, becoming Japan’s first officially recognised dual national kabuki actor.
