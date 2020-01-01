Today we will focus on how to turn a very detailed picture into a sketch. Our reference is a street in Japan, which is so filled with small elements that it is simply scary to take on.

Nevertheless, we will try to organize our sketch in such a way as to make an interesting composition and convey the spirit of a Japanese street.

The story of a Japanese festival float model

British Museum Events - May 06

Japan's child population drops for 42nd straight year

NHK - May 05

Course on Sketching Academy: Street in Japan

Watercolor Online with Michael Solovyev - May 05

Wanted in Japan: Pinoy nurses, skilled workers

Manila Bulletin - May 04

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma takes up visiting professor post in Japan

newindianexpress.com - May 02

Japan's population projected to shrink 30 percent to 87 million in 2070

Japan Today - Apr 28

Japanese study finds Cesarean births increase childhood obesity risk

news-medical.net - Apr 26

Being Autistic in Japan

The Japan Reporter - Apr 26

Japanese farms turn to foreign workers as rural population ages

Nikkei - Apr 25

Sunken wreck of WWII Japanese ship on which nearly 1,000 Australians died found

Japan Today - Apr 22

Japan takes cringe names to the next level

Japanalysis - Apr 20

American School Tries to Ban Manga For STUPID Reasons

Joey Bizinger - Apr 20

Japan studying introduction of joint parental custody after divorce

NHK - Apr 19

Junior high pupils take first online English speaking test in nationwide assessment

Japan Times - Apr 19

Noise complaint forces closure of children's park in central Japan

NHK - Apr 17

