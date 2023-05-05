JMA warns of post-quake risks in coming week

Japan's Meteorological Agency is urging people affected by the strong earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture to remain vigilant against further threats to their safety.

The magnitude 6.5 quake struck around 2:42 p.m. on Friday, local time. It registered an upper 6 on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7 in the city of Suzu.

Shimoyama Toshihiro, an official of the agency, addressed a news conference on Friday.

He said another powerful quake could hit the region in the coming week as seismic activity has continued in the area for more than two years.

He also said in areas that experienced strong tremors, there is a continuing risk of houses collapsing and landslides.

The official called on people to be on the alert against future earthquakes and rain, and to avoid potentially dangerous locations.