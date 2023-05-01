Japan's seafood imports from Russia hit record 155 bil. yen in 2022
Kyodo -- May 05
Japan imported a record 155.2 billion yen ($1.2 billion) worth of marine products from Russia in 2022, data from the Finance Ministry showed Friday, highlighting the country's continued reliance on Moscow for its seafood supply despite a deterioration of relations over the war in Ukraine.
While Japan did impose economic sanctions, including banning imports of vodka and lumber, on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine last year, marine products were exempted as Tokyo deemed the adverse effect on domestic businesses would be too great.
Japan's poor catches and Russia's larger volume in waters around disputed islands, known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, were factors in last year's imports hitting the highest since 1992, a year after the collapse of the Soviet Union. ...continue reading
Businesses help spur Japan's agricultural revival
Nikkei - May 07
Corporate involvement in agriculture is growing in Japan. The number of companies in the sector increased 30% over the five years through 2022, accounting for roughly 40% of domestic sales.
Buffett says more comfortable with investments in Japan than Taiwan
The Standard - May 07
Warren Buffet said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.
Strong Yen Negative For Global Japanese Corporations
TD Ameritrade Network - May 06
How is the recovery in the Japanese Yen currency impacting the markets? The Henessy Japan Fund (HJPNX) has 35 holdings of Japanese companies that operate globally.
Japan's seafood imports from Russia hit record 155 bil. yen in 2022
Japan imported a record 155.2 billion yen ($1.2 billion) worth of marine products from Russia in 2022, data from the Finance Ministry showed Friday, highlighting the country's continued reliance on Moscow for its seafood supply despite a deterioration of relations over the war in Ukraine.
Japan’s small-sized firms struggle to offer higher pay to keep up with inflation
South China Morning Post - May 05
Over half of small and mid-sized companies in Japan plan to raise salaries this year amid a labour crunch and record inflation, according to a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce.
Japan's economic recovery
Wellington Management - May 05
Portfolio manager Dan Maguire joins host Thomas Mucha to discuss the massive economic and market implications of Japan's efforts to end deflation.
IMF sees uncertainty over Japan’s monetary policy, spillover globally
Business Times - May 04
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (May 4) warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.
Binance to Re-enter Japan’s Crypto Market After Acquiring Regulated Entity SEBC
blockzeit.com - May 03
Binance is getting ready to re-enter the Japanese market by buying a 100% share in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a registered supplier of crypto services.
Japan payment app PayPay to stop accepting outside credit cards
Nikkei - May 03
SoftBank-backed mobile payment service PayPay will ban the use of outside credit cards on its app later this year in favor of its proprietary card, as the company seeks to close the gap with rival Rakuten Group in credit card transactions.
Cool Biz campaign begins across Japan
Japan Today - May 03
The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Monday.
Japan activist group hails bourse reform
Reuters - May 02
A group of investors led by prominent activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami said a push by the Tokyo bourse for better capital efficiency will strengthen their crusade to reduce Japan’s unusually high number of chronically undervalued stocks.
Investors Are Buying Japanese Stocks At Record Pace
Blockworks Macro - May 02
Ever since Warren Buffett's endorsement of Japan equities during his recent visit to Tokyo, weekly data from Japan Ministry of Finance shows foreign investors have been buying the most Japan equities on record.
Inflation, labour crunch prodding Japan's smaller firms to raise pay
CNA - May 01
Rising inflation and an intensifying labour crunch are prodding smaller local Japanese firms to follow their big counterparts in raising pay, a move that can generate broader wage hikes and encourage the central bank to phase out its massive stimulus.
Japan's Astellas Pharma agrees to buy Iveric Bio for $5.9bn
Nikkei - May 01
Japan's Astellas Pharma said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Iveric Bio Inc for about $5.9 billion in its biggest acquisition, giving it access to a range of ophthalmology treatments.
Less than 1 percent of top-listed firms on Tokyo bourse led by women
Japan Today - Apr 30
Just 0.8 percent, or 15, of the 1,836 companies listed on the top-tier Prime Market on the Tokyo bourse were headed by women as of the end of January, according to credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd, reflecting the struggle among major businesses to embrace diversity in management.
Bank of Japan stays on hold but policy adjustment is coming
think.ing.com - Apr 28
The Bank of Japan held its first policy decision meeting under Governor Kazuo Ueda. As expected, the BoJ has not changed any policy settings but made significant changes to the statement.
