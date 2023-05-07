China shows panda papa and 2 offspring back from Japan
タケノコむしゃむしゃ…ごろんとお昼寝…中国に返還のパンダ親子
NHK -- May 07
A giant panda and two of his offspring that have spent years at a Japanese theme park made their first appearance in a video after they left for China in February.
The papa panda, named Eimei, and female twins Ouhin and Touhin are now kept at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan Province. They had spent years at a theme park in the town of Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, in western Japan before they were returned to China.
The research center released a video which is said to have been filmed on Friday showing the three pandas rolling on the ground and munching bamboo leaves. ...continue reading
May 07 (ANNnewsCH) - 今年2月に和歌山県から中国に返還されたジャイアントパンダの永明ら親子3頭の動画が初めて公開されました。 ...continue reading
Journey Across Japan: The Frozen Frontier | Official Trailer
Abroad in Japan - May 08
Japan's most extreme Eastern point isn't where you'd expect. We journey 1,000km across frozen landscapes by ice breaker ship, steam trains and sleds to a truly unexplored region of Japan.
THE MOST MAGICAL ISLAND IN JAPAN | Miyajima Travel Guide
Alina Mcleod - May 08
When visiting Hiroshima, it is a MUST to visit the incredible island of Miyajima, known as the 'Island Where God Lives'.
China shows panda papa and 2 offspring back from Japan
NHK - May 07
How Tourists FRUSTRATE Japanese (Unintentionally)
Mrs Eats - May 06
Japan is open for travel again, but there are definitely some things that tourists do that FRUSTRATE Japanese people!
Alternative Kyoto: how Japan's culture capital became a hotspot for live music
nationalgeographic.com - May 05
Beneath the surface of sedate geisha teahouses and hushed shrines, Kyoto is a hotbed for legendary live music — here, Japan's most unique, riotous acts are set free in the city's underground clubs, grungy dive bars and historic cafes.
Tokyo’s hottest new nightlife venue in Shinjuku
VIRTUAL JAPAN - Apr 30
Open just a couple weeks ago, Kabukicho tower is Tokyo's hottest new nightlift hotspot in the adult entertainment district of Kabukicho, Shinjuku.
30 Things to do in TOKYO JAPAN | NEW Travel Guide TOKYO 2023 | Hotel and Food in Tokyo
MegLog Travel from TOKYO - Apr 30
Tokyo Japan Travel Guide 2023: 30 Things to do in Tokyo including a variety of Japanese Food and even local secret hidden places.
Watch planes take off in Japan -- from an onsen
CNN - Apr 28
Visitors staying at Tokyo Haneda International Airport’s newly opened hotel can enjoy plane-spotting and views of Mount Fuji – all from a rooftop hot spring.
Japan eyes bringing forward end of COVID-19 border controls to April 29
Kyodo - Apr 27
Japan is making arrangements to bring forward the lifting of its current COVID-19 border control measures to Saturday in anticipation of an increase in overseas travelers during the Golden Week holidays, government sources said Wednesday.
Supreme Sake Train in Japan! Travel to Eat and Drink
Solo Travel Japan - Apr 26
Taking a special train in Niigata called the Koshino Shu*Kura, operated by JR East.
Japan to allow taxi apps to change pricing based on demand
NHK - Apr 25
Taxi app users in Japan could soon see fares that change based on demand. The transport ministry plans to allow the services to introduce flexible pricing for certain offerings.
Harry Potter theme park in Tokyo unveiled ahead of June 16 opening
Kyodo - Apr 24
A Harry Potter theme park was unveiled in Tokyo at a media preview ahead of its scheduled opening on June 16, park operator Warner Bros. Studios Japan LLC. said Monday.
A man bought $250,000 of plane tickets for $17,000
Business Insider - Apr 22
A man bought airline tickets worth $250,000 for just $17,000 after the Japanese airline All Nippon Airways made a mistake with currency conversions, Bloomberg reported.
Japan visitors reach post-COVID high for March blossoms
Reuters - Apr 19
Visitors to Japan surged to a post-COVID high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted.
ANA blunder causes $13,000 Asia-US business class tickets to be sold for just $460
straitstimes.com - Apr 19
Eagle-eyed travellers have snapped up US$10,000 (S$13,300) business-class tickets on Japan’s ANA airline for just a few hundred dollars after a currency conversion blunder.
All UAE residents can now apply for eVisas for Japan
businesstraveller.com - Apr 19
The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has confirmed that, effective immediately, all foreign nationals resident in the UAE who would otherwise require a visa to visit Japan, can now apply online for a short-term tourism visa.
