China shows panda papa and 2 offspring back from Japan

A giant panda and two of his offspring that have spent years at a Japanese theme park made their first appearance in a video after they left for China in February.

The papa panda, named Eimei, and female twins Ouhin and Touhin are now kept at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan Province. They had spent years at a theme park in the town of Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, in western Japan before they were returned to China.

The research center released a video which is said to have been filmed on Friday showing the three pandas rolling on the ground and munching bamboo leaves. ...continue reading