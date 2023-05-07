Japan to downgrade coronavirus categorization on Monday
【コロナあす5類に】緊急事態や自粛警察…3年間の騒動と闘い
NHK -- May 07
Japan will categorize coronavirus in the same group as seasonal influenza starting on Monday.
The new status means the government will no longer legally restrict the public's movement to prevent infection, and people will be allowed to make some decisions for themselves.
Under the new category, Covid-19 vaccinations will continue to be free through this fiscal year as infections could continue spreading. The health ministry is also recommending that people stay home for five days after being infected with the virus. ...continue reading
May 07 (ANNnewsCH) - 新型コロナウイルスの感染症法の分類は8日からインフルエンザと同じ5類に移行します。この数年間、私たちの生活を一変させた未知のウイルスとの戦いは新たな局面を迎えます。 ...continue reading
Japan and South Korea move closer on security and chips at rare summit in Seoul
The Star - May 07
The leaders of South Korea and Japan struck a chord of unity at a rare summit where the US allies agreed to cooperate on North Korea and implement a deal meant to heal a rift stemming from their troubled histories.
Japan to downgrade coronavirus categorization on Monday
Japan's moves to amend constitution face upper house delays
Asia News - May 04
Wednesday marked the 76th year since the Constitution came into effect. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed his willingness to revise the Constitution during his tenure as LDP leader through September next year.
NATO to open Japan office, first in Asia
Taiwan News - May 03
NATO will open a representative office in Japan, marking the military alliance’s first permanent liaison office in Asia.
Woman who ran in local election arrested for Twitter threat to spray sarin at train station
Japan Today - May 03
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed woman who ran in the city’s assembly election last month, on suspicion of obstructing business after she posted on Twitter that she would attack Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas.
Egypt and Japan sign transport investment deal worth $730m
arabnews.com - May 02
Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan.
Japan should have correct understanding of China: Chinese ambassador
Xinhua - Apr 30
Japan should have a correct understanding of China from the root, adopt strategic independence, understand the trend of the times, and truly promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude, Chinese Ambassador Wu Jianghao said.
Japanese immigration reform bill approved by Lower House committee
NHK - Apr 29
A Lower House committee in Japan has approved a contentious bill to amend the immigration law, with revisions made to the screening process for refugee status.
Japan sets 30 percent target for women executives at big firms by 2030
AFP - Apr 28
Japan’s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women executives in major companies to 30 percent or more by 2030.
Japan to downgrade COVID-19 to flu level on May 8
Nikkei - Apr 28
Japan has formally decided to downgrade the legal status of the novel coronavirus to a level on par with seasonal influenza on May 8, paving the way for full normalization of social and economic activities.
Japan safety chief under fire for ‘savouring’ eel lunch, then responding to attack on PM Kishida
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago.
Japan raises danger level in Sudan
arabnews.com - Apr 27
Japan's foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups.
26-year-old Ryosuke Takashima becomes Japan's youngest mayor
WION - Apr 26
In Ashiya, Japan, voters have made national history by electing a 26-year-old and making him the youngest-ever mayor in the nation.
Ron DeSantis flaunts fashionable wife, Casey, on Japan trip
nypost.com - Apr 25
Ron DeSantis met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo — where he showed off his glamorous wife, Casey — and touted his country’s efforts to strengthen its military, declaring Monday that a “strong Japan is good for America.”
Japan readies to shoot down North Korea spy satellite debris
Al Jazeera - Apr 23
Japan has activated missile interceptors and is preparing to shoot down any fragments from a North Korean satellite that may fall on Japanese territory.
Japan health ministry panel approves nation's first abortion pills
NHK - Apr 22
Japan is one step closer to approving abortion pills for the first time after an expert panel at the health ministry gave the go-ahead on Friday.
