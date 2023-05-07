Japan to downgrade coronavirus categorization on Monday

Japan will categorize coronavirus in the same group as seasonal influenza starting on Monday.

The new status means the government will no longer legally restrict the public's movement to prevent infection, and people will be allowed to make some decisions for themselves.

Under the new category, Covid-19 vaccinations will continue to be free through this fiscal year as infections could continue spreading. The health ministry is also recommending that people stay home for five days after being infected with the virus. ...continue reading