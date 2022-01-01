Buffett says more comfortable with investments in Japan than Taiwan

Warren Buffet said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.

The billionaire investor contrasted Berkshire's recently increased investments in five Japanese trading houses with its recent U-turn on a multi-billion dollar investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, or TSMC.

"It's a marvelous company," Buffett said at Berkshire's annual meeting on Saturday, referring to Taiwan Semiconductor. But "I would feel better about capital that we've got deployed in Japan than in Taiwan.... That's the reality."

Berkshire invested more than $4 billion in TSMC last year, only to sell most of it within three months. Tensions between the U.S. and China have simmered in recent months, with some investors worried that China might invade Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Berkshire revealed last month it had increased its stakes in Itochu Corp, Marubeni Corp, Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co and Sumitomo Corp to 7.4%, and Buffett said his company might buy more. ...continue reading