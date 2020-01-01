Fewer students spell trouble for women's universities in Japan
KOBE, May 07 (Nikkei) - Japan's demographic decline has emerged as an existential threat to the country's universities for women, forcing them to consider options ranging from accepting male students to offering new technology-oriented majors in their struggle to maintain enrollment.
In April, Kobe Shinwa Women's University relaunched as Kobe Shinwa University, a coeducational institution. It welcomed a freshman class of around 460 students that month, significantly higher than the 243 it took in a year earlier. One-third of the freshmen are males ...continue reading
Australia returns Ainu remains to Japan after 80 years
Australia on Saturday returned to Japan four sets of indigenous Ainu remains, more than 80 years since they were sent to the Pacific nation for research purposes.
Fewer students spell trouble for women's universities in Japan
Japan's demographic decline has emerged as an existential threat to the country's universities for women, forcing them to consider options ranging from accepting male students to offering new technology-oriented majors in their struggle to maintain enrollment.
The story of a Japanese festival float model
Discover the story of an intricately carved boat whose history was lost until collaborative investigations with Japanese scholars revealed it to be a model of a Japanese festival float.
Japan's child population drops for 42nd straight year
On a national holiday dedicated to children, the latest data shows Japan's child population has dropped for the 42nd straight year.
Course on Sketching Academy: Street in Japan
Today we will focus on how to turn a very detailed picture into a sketch. Our reference is a street in Japan, which is so filled with small elements that it is simply scary to take on.
Wanted in Japan: Pinoy nurses, skilled workers
Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers.
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma takes up visiting professor post in Japan
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Monday took up a visiting professor position at a Japanese university, another new academic role for the founder of tech giant Alibaba.
Japan's population projected to shrink 30 percent to 87 million in 2070
Japan's population is expected to fall to 87 million by 2070, shrinking 30 percent from 2020, a government estimate showed Wednesday, highlighting the country's need to overhaul its social security systems and restructure its urban communities.
Japanese study finds Cesarean births increase childhood obesity risk
In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers examine the influence of Cesarean section (CS) delivery on pediatric obesity among three-year-old Japanese residents.
Being Autistic in Japan
While those with ASD or ADHD are more widely recognized and accepted in many countries today, what about in Japan? What is it like being autistic?
Japanese farms turn to foreign workers as rural population ages
Farms across Japan are increasingly turning to temporary workers from Southeast Asia and beyond for help during busy seasons, as a shrinking rural population and aging local workforce stoke labor shortages at home.
Sunken wreck of WWII Japanese ship on which nearly 1,000 Australians died found
Deep-sea explorers said Saturday they had located the wreck of a World War II Japanese transport ship, the Montevideo Maru, which was torpedoed off the Philippines killing nearly 1,000 Australians aboard.
Japan takes cringe names to the next level
Japan takes names very seriously. Parents not only have to consider the sound of their child's name, but the meanings of the characters in it as well.
American School Tries to Ban Manga For STUPID Reasons
Schools in America are trying to protect the youth by banning manga... like Assassination Classroom.
Japan studying introduction of joint parental custody after divorce
A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has agreed to consider introducing a joint custody system for shared parental rights after a divorce, revising the current sole custody system.
Junior high pupils take first online English speaking test in nationwide assessment
Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry’s national achievement test held across the country.
