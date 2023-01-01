THE MOST MAGICAL ISLAND IN JAPAN | Miyajima Travel Guide

When visiting Hiroshima, it is a MUST to visit the incredible island of Miyajima, known as the 'Island Where God Lives'.

From the cute deer who are waiting to welcome you as soon as your arrive, to the delicious traditional restaurants and shops on Omote Sando Street, to the jaw dropping views you get from the top of Mt Misen, there is something for everyone on this beautiful island. Ideally I would recommend staying overnight at a local Ryokan, but a day trip is also a great way to visit, just make sure you leave quite early in the morning if you plan on climbing up and down the mountain.