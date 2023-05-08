Failed heist in Tokyo's Ginza leads to 4 arrests

The robbery, which involved three masked individuals wielding crowbars to break glass cases, is considered rare in Japan due to its low crime rate. The thieves managed to take over 30 items worth more than ¥100 million.

