COVID downgrade tipped to boost Japan economy by 4.2 trillion yen
The coronavirus is now treated the same as the seasonal flu, with the government relinquishing its legal authority to ask those who have tested positive to stay in hospital or to quarantine. Japan has already reopened its doors to foreign tourists after enforcing a stringent antivirus border control regime.
Of the 4.2 trillion yen estimated economic boost, Hideo Kumano, executive chief economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, said more than half, or around 2.6 trillion yen, would come from a revival of inbound tourism. Some 1.1 trillion yen would be generated by increased productivity as people will be less frequently kept away from work under the new guidelines.
Close contacts are no longer asked to quarantine and it is up to each person testing positive for COVID-19 to decide whether to stay home, even though the government recommends such people refrain from going outside for five days.
Economists predict overseas visitors who enter Japan will spend more due to the weaker yen that has made traveling and the buying of goods cheaper for those with foreign currencies. ...continue reading
Japan Today - May 09
A coffee can exploded Monday afternoon near a ticket vending machine at a train station in Tokyo, injuring a woman in her 20s who was nearby, authorities said.
Japan Today - May 09
Japan's downgrade on Monday of the legal status of COVID-19 will likely deliver the Japanese economy a 4.2 trillion yen boost, driven in part by an increase in the number of inbound tourists, according to an estimate by a private sector economist.
Yes Theory - May 09
What do the longest living humans on the planet know that we don't? Doctor of scientists and dieticians have been looking for the secrets of longevity for centuries and in that process we've now uncovered healthier ways of living, cured diseases and technology has given us virtually everything we'd ever want at our fingertips.
bolnews.com - May 09
Four individuals were arrested in Tokyo on Monday after they broke into a high-end watch store in the Ginza district, stealing items worth over $740,000, according to local media.
NHK - May 09
An entertainment industry group in Japan is calling on the government to protect the rights and activities of artists in response to the growing amount of content generated by artificial intelligence.
NRN - May 09
Takoyaki, which means "grilled octopus" in Japanese, is a snack of meat (often but not necessarily octopus), aromatics such as ginger and garlic, and dough dipped in batter and griddled in pans with hemispherical molds - sort of like deep waffle irons or traditional Yorkshire pudding molds.
Japan by Food - May 09
From hot drinks and snacks to umbrellas and even underwear, Japanese vending machines truly have it all.
Kabuki In-Depth - May 08
In this video, we take a look at the eleven scenes most often performed from the epic jidaimono play Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura ("Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees").
Alina Mcleod - May 08
When visiting Hiroshima, it is a MUST to visit the incredible island of Miyajima, known as the 'Island Where God Lives'.
The Star - May 07
The leaders of South Korea and Japan struck a chord of unity at a rare summit where the US allies agreed to cooperate on North Korea and implement a deal meant to heal a rift stemming from their troubled histories.
NHK - May 07
A giant panda and two of his offspring that have spent years at a Japanese theme park made their first appearance in a video after they left for China in February.
Nikkei - May 07
Corporate involvement in agriculture is growing in Japan. The number of companies in the sector increased 30% over the five years through 2022, accounting for roughly 40% of domestic sales.
footwearnews.com - May 07
Japanese Crown Princess Kiko and Crown Prince Akishino attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.
The Standard - May 07
Warren Buffet said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.
NHK - May 07
Japan will categorize coronavirus in the same group as seasonal influenza starting on Monday.
Japan Today - May 07
Australia on Saturday returned to Japan four sets of indigenous Ainu remains, more than 80 years since they were sent to the Pacific nation for research purposes.