Can explodes at Tokyo station; man taken into custody

Police have taken into custody a Chinese man in his 40s, who they believe placed the can at Nishiarai Station in Adachi Ward, and are questioning him, they said.

The woman appears to have sustained burns to her face and lower body after being doused in a liquid, while a female station employee in her 20s who helped the woman was also sent to hospital after complaining of discomfort in her fingers, according to Tokyo police.

"The explosion was not intentional. I put detergent from work in it to use at home," the man was quoted by the police as saying.