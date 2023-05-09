Japanese artists call for rights protection amid AI boom
NHK -- May 09
An entertainment industry group in Japan is calling on the government to protect the rights and activities of artists in response to the growing amount of content generated by artificial intelligence.
The members of Arts Workers Japan are actors, musicians and other artists. The group announced at a news conference on Monday that it had submitted a request to the government.
The group presented the viewpoints of freelancers working in various fields to explain the impact of AI on artists' activities.
A voice actor said AI can replicate artists' expressions and performances after analyzing their voices for just a few hours.
An artist noted that AI could infringe on copyrights by reusing works without their creators' knowledge. ...continue reading
How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes that sell for $230 each
Business Mirror - May 11
Wearing a white tank top inside a foggy greenhouse at his farm in Otofuke on the island of Hokkaido in Japan, Hiroyuki Nakagawa plucks ripened mangoes ready to be packed and shipped.
An Invitation to Japanese Culture
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 11
Hiroshima, the venue of the 2023 G7 summit. From its beautiful landscapes, welcoming climate, and historic cultural institutions to its long history of traditional performing arts and crafts, this Setouchi area is home to many things symbolizing Japanese culture.
Japan, South Korea to link radars via US systems
WION - May 11
Japan and South Korea have agreed to link their radar via a US system. This is to share real-time information on North Korea's ballistic missile.
Tokyo police arrest junior high school teacher on suspicion of murder
NHK - May 11
Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old junior high teacher for allegedly stabbing a male resident near the school and killing him.
Japan's hospitality and tourism industry is recovering, but there are challenges
World Economic Forum - May 11
The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19.
Toyota logs 1st net profit fall in 4 yrs on higher material costs
Kyodo - May 11
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs.
Japan enacts law to use GPS trackers for defendants on bail
Nikkei - May 10
Japan's parliament enacted a bill Wednesday permitting courts to approve the placing of GPS monitors on suspects to prevent international bail jumping, a move spurred by multiple cases such as the high-profile escape of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn.
Malnutrition looms over Japan's 'Cinderella weight' women: Study warns of health risks
news-medical.net - May 10
In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers evaluate the nutritional intake of "Cinderella-weight" women in Japan.
Japanese schoolboy stabbed in chest on way to school in downtown Tokyo
wgmd.com - May 10
Japanese police said a schoolboy was stabbed in the chest as he stepped out of his house to go to school Wednesday in a residential area of downtown Tokyo. A suspect was arrested at the scene.
Japan Airlines, Wisk Aero partner to launch flying taxi service
flyingmag.com - May 10
On Tuesday, Mountain View, California-based Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced a partnership that seeks to lay the groundwork for autonomous aviation.
Study Shows Interferon-based Treatment of Hep C in Japan Reduced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Occurence
managedhealthcareexecutive.com - May 10
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is responsible for 90% of primary liver cancers worldwide. It is most often diagnosed in people who drink excessive amounts of alcohol or have long-term liver disease from hepatitis B or C infections.
Real wages in Japan down for 12th month in March
NHK - May 10
Real wages in Japan have fallen year over year for the 12th straight month, as rising consumer prices continued to eat into workers' earnings.
Japan Lower House approves controversial immigration bill
NHK - May 10
A controversial bill to amend Japan's immigration rules is one step closer to becoming law. Supporters say it will help end long detentions for asylum seekers. Others call the proposal inhumane.
Can explodes at Tokyo station; man taken into custody
Japan Today - May 09
A coffee can exploded Monday afternoon near a ticket vending machine at a train station in Tokyo, injuring a woman in her 20s who was nearby, authorities said.
COVID downgrade tipped to boost Japan economy by 4.2 trillion yen
Japan Today - May 09
Japan's downgrade on Monday of the legal status of COVID-19 will likely deliver the Japanese economy a 4.2 trillion yen boost, driven in part by an increase in the number of inbound tourists, according to an estimate by a private sector economist.
Japan's secret island where people never die (+100 years)
Yes Theory - May 09
What do the longest living humans on the planet know that we don't? Doctor of scientists and dieticians have been looking for the secrets of longevity for centuries and in that process we've now uncovered healthier ways of living, cured diseases and technology has given us virtually everything we'd ever want at our fingertips.
