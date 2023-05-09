Japanese artists call for rights protection amid AI boom

An entertainment industry group in Japan is calling on the government to protect the rights and activities of artists in response to the growing amount of content generated by artificial intelligence.

The members of Arts Workers Japan are actors, musicians and other artists. The group announced at a news conference on Monday that it had submitted a request to the government.

The group presented the viewpoints of freelancers working in various fields to explain the impact of AI on artists' activities.

A voice actor said AI can replicate artists' expressions and performances after analyzing their voices for just a few hours.

An artist noted that AI could infringe on copyrights by reusing works without their creators' knowledge.