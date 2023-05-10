Japan Lower House approves controversial immigration bill

Currently, foreigners cannot be deported while their refugee status applications are being processed.

The government says some are applying multiple times to remain in Japan indefinitely. The bill would allow deportation if they applied three or more times unless adequate reasons are given.

It would also allow those facing deportation to stay out of immigration detention facilities. They would be able to live elsewhere under the supervision of authorized supporters.

A majority of Japan's Lower House lawmakers, including the ruling coalition, approved the bill Tuesday.