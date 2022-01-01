Japan Airlines, Wisk Aero partner to launch flying taxi service
The companies are looking to certify and demonstrate Wisk’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Japan, working with that country’s government agencies to clear a flight path for air taxis nationwide.
The memorandum of understanding calls for collaboration between the two firms and the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB), among other agencies. Together, they plan to research the certification, maintenance, overhaul, and airspace integration of Wisk’s Generation 6 eVTOL with the aim of a demonstration flight and, eventually, the launch of a commercial fleet.
The planned air taxi service is one of several proposed by Japanese agencies, companies, and their partners in recent years.
Wisk’s electric-powered air taxi has a range of 90 sm, with reserves, and a cruise speed of around 120 knots. Across its 36-foot wingspan are 12 tilt-rotor propellers, mounted ahead of the wings, which allow it to take off vertically before transitioning to cruise flight. ...continue reading
World Economic Forum - May 11
The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19.
Kyodo - May 11
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs.
flyingmag.com - May 10
On Tuesday, Mountain View, California-based Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced a partnership that seeks to lay the groundwork for autonomous aviation.
NHK - May 10
Real wages in Japan have fallen year over year for the 12th straight month, as rising consumer prices continued to eat into workers' earnings.
Nikkei - May 07
Corporate involvement in agriculture is growing in Japan. The number of companies in the sector increased 30% over the five years through 2022, accounting for roughly 40% of domestic sales.
The Standard - May 07
Warren Buffet said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.
TD Ameritrade Network - May 06
How is the recovery in the Japanese Yen currency impacting the markets? The Henessy Japan Fund (HJPNX) has 35 holdings of Japanese companies that operate globally.
Kyodo - May 05
Japan imported a record 155.2 billion yen ($1.2 billion) worth of marine products from Russia in 2022, data from the Finance Ministry showed Friday, highlighting the country's continued reliance on Moscow for its seafood supply despite a deterioration of relations over the war in Ukraine.
South China Morning Post - May 05
Over half of small and mid-sized companies in Japan plan to raise salaries this year amid a labour crunch and record inflation, according to a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce.
Wellington Management - May 05
Portfolio manager Dan Maguire joins host Thomas Mucha to discuss the massive economic and market implications of Japan's efforts to end deflation.
Business Times - May 04
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (May 4) warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.
blockzeit.com - May 03
Binance is getting ready to re-enter the Japanese market by buying a 100% share in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a registered supplier of crypto services.
Nikkei - May 03
SoftBank-backed mobile payment service PayPay will ban the use of outside credit cards on its app later this year in favor of its proprietary card, as the company seeks to close the gap with rival Rakuten Group in credit card transactions.
Japan Today - May 03
The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Monday.
Reuters - May 02
A group of investors led by prominent activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami said a push by the Tokyo bourse for better capital efficiency will strengthen their crusade to reduce Japan’s unusually high number of chronically undervalued stocks.
Blockworks Macro - May 02
Ever since Warren Buffett's endorsement of Japan equities during his recent visit to Tokyo, weekly data from Japan Ministry of Finance shows foreign investors have been buying the most Japan equities on record.