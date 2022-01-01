Japan Airlines, Wisk Aero partner to launch flying taxi service

On Tuesday, Mountain View, California-based Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced a partnership that seeks to lay the groundwork for autonomous aviation.

The companies are looking to certify and demonstrate Wisk’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Japan, working with that country’s government agencies to clear a flight path for air taxis nationwide.

The memorandum of understanding calls for collaboration between the two firms and the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB), among other agencies. Together, they plan to research the certification, maintenance, overhaul, and airspace integration of Wisk’s Generation 6 eVTOL with the aim of a demonstration flight and, eventually, the launch of a commercial fleet.

The planned air taxi service is one of several proposed by Japanese agencies, companies, and their partners in recent years.

Wisk’s electric-powered air taxi has a range of 90 sm, with reserves, and a cruise speed of around 120 knots. Across its 36-foot wingspan are 12 tilt-rotor propellers, mounted ahead of the wings, which allow it to take off vertically before transitioning to cruise flight. ...continue reading