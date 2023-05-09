Malnutrition looms over Japan's 'Cinderella weight' women: Study warns of health risks
Being overweight and having adiposity are well-established risk factors for cardiometabolic diseases and are frequently investigated, whereas being underweight is often overlooked in physical examinations. The term ‘Cinderella weight' implies a body mass index (BMI) value of 18.0.
Malnutrition among "Cinderella weight" women could be potentially complicated by the risks associated with undernutrition, including osteoporosis, menstrual irregularities, and infertility. Children birthed to underweight mothers have a low birth weight, which enhances the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and nutritional deficiencies, thereby influencing growth and development.
The medical reports of 643 female and 1,457 male employees were analyzed. The proportion of underweight females was much greater than the proportion of males at 17% and 4.5%, respectively. ...continue reading
Business Mirror - May 11
Wearing a white tank top inside a foggy greenhouse at his farm in Otofuke on the island of Hokkaido in Japan, Hiroyuki Nakagawa plucks ripened mangoes ready to be packed and shipped.
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - May 11
Hiroshima, the venue of the 2023 G7 summit. From its beautiful landscapes, welcoming climate, and historic cultural institutions to its long history of traditional performing arts and crafts, this Setouchi area is home to many things symbolizing Japanese culture.
WION - May 11
Japan and South Korea have agreed to link their radar via a US system. This is to share real-time information on North Korea's ballistic missile.
NHK - May 11
Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old junior high teacher for allegedly stabbing a male resident near the school and killing him.
World Economic Forum - May 11
The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19.
Kyodo - May 11
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs.
Nikkei - May 10
Japan's parliament enacted a bill Wednesday permitting courts to approve the placing of GPS monitors on suspects to prevent international bail jumping, a move spurred by multiple cases such as the high-profile escape of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn.
news-medical.net - May 10
In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers evaluate the nutritional intake of "Cinderella-weight" women in Japan.
wgmd.com - May 10
Japanese police said a schoolboy was stabbed in the chest as he stepped out of his house to go to school Wednesday in a residential area of downtown Tokyo. A suspect was arrested at the scene.
flyingmag.com - May 10
On Tuesday, Mountain View, California-based Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced a partnership that seeks to lay the groundwork for autonomous aviation.
managedhealthcareexecutive.com - May 10
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is responsible for 90% of primary liver cancers worldwide. It is most often diagnosed in people who drink excessive amounts of alcohol or have long-term liver disease from hepatitis B or C infections.
NHK - May 10
Real wages in Japan have fallen year over year for the 12th straight month, as rising consumer prices continued to eat into workers' earnings.
NHK - May 10
A controversial bill to amend Japan's immigration rules is one step closer to becoming law. Supporters say it will help end long detentions for asylum seekers. Others call the proposal inhumane.
Japan Today - May 09
A coffee can exploded Monday afternoon near a ticket vending machine at a train station in Tokyo, injuring a woman in her 20s who was nearby, authorities said.
Japan Today - May 09
Japan's downgrade on Monday of the legal status of COVID-19 will likely deliver the Japanese economy a 4.2 trillion yen boost, driven in part by an increase in the number of inbound tourists, according to an estimate by a private sector economist.
Yes Theory - May 09
What do the longest living humans on the planet know that we don't? Doctor of scientists and dieticians have been looking for the secrets of longevity for centuries and in that process we've now uncovered healthier ways of living, cured diseases and technology has given us virtually everything we'd ever want at our fingertips.