Malnutrition looms over Japan's 'Cinderella weight' women: Study warns of health risks

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers evaluate the nutritional intake of "Cinderella-weight" women in Japan.

Being overweight and having adiposity are well-established risk factors for cardiometabolic diseases and are frequently investigated, whereas being underweight is often overlooked in physical examinations. The term ‘Cinderella weight' implies a body mass index (BMI) value of 18.0.

Malnutrition among "Cinderella weight" women could be potentially complicated by the risks associated with undernutrition, including osteoporosis, menstrual irregularities, and infertility. Children birthed to underweight mothers have a low birth weight, which enhances the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and nutritional deficiencies, thereby influencing growth and development.

The medical reports of 643 female and 1,457 male employees were analyzed. The proportion of underweight females was much greater than the proportion of males at 17% and 4.5%, respectively.