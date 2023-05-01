Toyota logs 1st net profit fall in 4 yrs on higher material costs
トヨタ決算 売上高が過去最高も4年ぶり減益
Kyodo -- May 11
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs.
Operating profit for the year ended March slid 9.0 percent to 2.73 trillion yen, although the Japanese carmaker posted record sales of 37.15 trillion yen on robust vehicle sales and a weaker yen that bloats its overseas sales when repatriated.
For the current business year through next March, Toyota expects net profit to increase 5.2 percent to 2.58 trillion yen as it expects growth in production capacity. Operating profit is projected to rise 10.1 percent to a record 3 trillion yen on sales of a record 38 trillion yen, up 2.3 percent. ...continue reading
May 11 (ANNnewsCH) - トヨタ自動車は、今年3月までの1年間の決算を発表しました。円安の効果で売り上げが過去最高を記録する一方、原材料価格の高騰などで4年ぶりの減益となりました。 ...continue reading
Japan's hospitality and tourism industry is recovering, but there are challenges
World Economic Forum - May 11
The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19.
Toyota logs 1st net profit fall in 4 yrs on higher material costs
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs.
Japan Airlines, Wisk Aero partner to launch flying taxi service
flyingmag.com - May 10
On Tuesday, Mountain View, California-based Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced a partnership that seeks to lay the groundwork for autonomous aviation.
Real wages in Japan down for 12th month in March
NHK - May 10
Real wages in Japan have fallen year over year for the 12th straight month, as rising consumer prices continued to eat into workers' earnings.
Businesses help spur Japan's agricultural revival
Nikkei - May 07
Corporate involvement in agriculture is growing in Japan. The number of companies in the sector increased 30% over the five years through 2022, accounting for roughly 40% of domestic sales.
Buffett says more comfortable with investments in Japan than Taiwan
The Standard - May 07
Warren Buffet said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.
Strong Yen Negative For Global Japanese Corporations
TD Ameritrade Network - May 06
How is the recovery in the Japanese Yen currency impacting the markets? The Henessy Japan Fund (HJPNX) has 35 holdings of Japanese companies that operate globally.
Japan's seafood imports from Russia hit record 155 bil. yen in 2022
Kyodo - May 05
Japan imported a record 155.2 billion yen ($1.2 billion) worth of marine products from Russia in 2022, data from the Finance Ministry showed Friday, highlighting the country's continued reliance on Moscow for its seafood supply despite a deterioration of relations over the war in Ukraine.
Japan’s small-sized firms struggle to offer higher pay to keep up with inflation
South China Morning Post - May 05
Over half of small and mid-sized companies in Japan plan to raise salaries this year amid a labour crunch and record inflation, according to a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce.
Japan's economic recovery
Wellington Management - May 05
Portfolio manager Dan Maguire joins host Thomas Mucha to discuss the massive economic and market implications of Japan's efforts to end deflation.
IMF sees uncertainty over Japan’s monetary policy, spillover globally
Business Times - May 04
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (May 4) warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.
Binance to Re-enter Japan’s Crypto Market After Acquiring Regulated Entity SEBC
blockzeit.com - May 03
Binance is getting ready to re-enter the Japanese market by buying a 100% share in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a registered supplier of crypto services.
Japan payment app PayPay to stop accepting outside credit cards
Nikkei - May 03
SoftBank-backed mobile payment service PayPay will ban the use of outside credit cards on its app later this year in favor of its proprietary card, as the company seeks to close the gap with rival Rakuten Group in credit card transactions.
Cool Biz campaign begins across Japan
Japan Today - May 03
The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Monday.
Japan activist group hails bourse reform
Reuters - May 02
A group of investors led by prominent activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami said a push by the Tokyo bourse for better capital efficiency will strengthen their crusade to reduce Japan’s unusually high number of chronically undervalued stocks.
Investors Are Buying Japanese Stocks At Record Pace
Blockworks Macro - May 02
Ever since Warren Buffett's endorsement of Japan equities during his recent visit to Tokyo, weekly data from Japan Ministry of Finance shows foreign investors have been buying the most Japan equities on record.
