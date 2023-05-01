Japan's hospitality and tourism industry is recovering, but there are challenges
In October 2022, Japan lifted the ceiling on the number of foreign tourists entering the country as well as the ban on the entry of individual foreign travellers, thereby significantly easing its pandemic border control measures. Furthermore, as of March this year, the rule to wear masks, both indoors and outdoors, is now left to individual discretion.
This was a tailwind, and the number of visitors to Japan in the same month quickly recovered to 1,827,500 – a figure is equivalent to 66% of the pre-pandemic March 2019 tally and 27.5 times higher than in March 2022.
However, while Japan's economy is being revitalized in earnest by inbound consumption – boosted in part by the record low yen, which makes Japan an attractive destination for foreign tourists – the country is facing a noticeable challenge as its readiness to receive tourists is not keeping pace with the speed of the recovery in visitor numbers.
Many in the hospitality and restaurant sectors have been forced to reduce their workforce and curtail new hiring due to closures, shorter hours and poor performance caused by the spread of COVID-19, and many employees have moved on to other jobs. The fact it is not easy to bring back staff once they have left the industry is the main reason for the serious labour shortage. ...continue reading
World Economic Forum - May 11
The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19.
Kyodo - May 11
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its net profit fell 14.0 percent in fiscal 2022 from the previous year to 2.45 trillion yen ($18 billion), the first decline in four years due to rising material costs.
flyingmag.com - May 10
On Tuesday, Mountain View, California-based Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced a partnership that seeks to lay the groundwork for autonomous aviation.
NHK - May 10
Real wages in Japan have fallen year over year for the 12th straight month, as rising consumer prices continued to eat into workers' earnings.
Nikkei - May 07
Corporate involvement in agriculture is growing in Japan. The number of companies in the sector increased 30% over the five years through 2022, accounting for roughly 40% of domestic sales.
The Standard - May 07
Warren Buffet said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.
TD Ameritrade Network - May 06
How is the recovery in the Japanese Yen currency impacting the markets? The Henessy Japan Fund (HJPNX) has 35 holdings of Japanese companies that operate globally.
Kyodo - May 05
Japan imported a record 155.2 billion yen ($1.2 billion) worth of marine products from Russia in 2022, data from the Finance Ministry showed Friday, highlighting the country's continued reliance on Moscow for its seafood supply despite a deterioration of relations over the war in Ukraine.
South China Morning Post - May 05
Over half of small and mid-sized companies in Japan plan to raise salaries this year amid a labour crunch and record inflation, according to a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce.
Wellington Management - May 05
Portfolio manager Dan Maguire joins host Thomas Mucha to discuss the massive economic and market implications of Japan's efforts to end deflation.
Business Times - May 04
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (May 4) warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.
blockzeit.com - May 03
Binance is getting ready to re-enter the Japanese market by buying a 100% share in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a registered supplier of crypto services.
Nikkei - May 03
SoftBank-backed mobile payment service PayPay will ban the use of outside credit cards on its app later this year in favor of its proprietary card, as the company seeks to close the gap with rival Rakuten Group in credit card transactions.
Japan Today - May 03
The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Monday.
Reuters - May 02
A group of investors led by prominent activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami said a push by the Tokyo bourse for better capital efficiency will strengthen their crusade to reduce Japan’s unusually high number of chronically undervalued stocks.
Blockworks Macro - May 02
Ever since Warren Buffett's endorsement of Japan equities during his recent visit to Tokyo, weekly data from Japan Ministry of Finance shows foreign investors have been buying the most Japan equities on record.